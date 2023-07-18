Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock city directors reject measure to increase their own salaries

by Joe Flaherty | Today at 7:46 p.m.
FILE — Little Rock City Hall is shown in this 2019 file photo.

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors in a 7-3 vote on Tuesday rejected a proposed ordinance that would have raised the annual salaries of the board's 10 elected city directors from $18,000 to $28,000.

[DOCUMENT: Read the proposed ordinance » arkansasonline.com/719LRpay]

At-large City Director Antwan Phillips sponsored the measure, which also would have allowed city directors to enroll in any city insurance program offered to municipal personnel. 

City directors last authorized a salary increase for themselves in 2013, when they voted to increase their annual pay from $12,000 to $18,000 and instituted a $250 monthly office allowance.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT