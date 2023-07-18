Little Rock city directors reject measure to increase their own salaries

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors in a 7-3 vote on Tuesday rejected a proposed ordinance that would have raised the annual salaries of the board's 10 elected city directors from $18,000 to $28,000.

[DOCUMENT: Read the proposed ordinance » arkansasonline.com/719LRpay]

At-large City Director Antwan Phillips sponsored the measure, which also would have allowed city directors to enroll in any city insurance program offered to municipal personnel.

City directors last authorized a salary increase for themselves in 2013, when they voted to increase their annual pay from $12,000 to $18,000 and instituted a $250 monthly office allowance.

