Little Rock mayor aiming for Nov. 14 referendum on sales tax increase

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. plans to work with city board members to try to put a sales-tax increase on the ballot during a Nov. 14 special election, he indicated Tuesday.

Members of the city board must vote to call the election and provide the ordinance to the county clerk no later than Sept. 5 in order to hold a Nov. 14 referendum, Pulaski County election coordinator Amanda Dickens has said.

Unless they decide to call an emergency special election, the next available date for Little Rock officials to call a tax referendum after November would be the March 5 primary election.

During a city board meeting Tuesday, Scott described the Sept. 5. deadline as "the best time to go for it. I do think if you go for it in March, it creates some other realities that we have to consider. I don't think this is something that we should wait on."

He said he would try to coordinate a working session with city board members sometime next week to flesh out the proposal.

Scott suggested the proposed tax increase likely will support the "four P's" of parks, public safety, the Little Rock Port and public works.

The mayor made clear his intention to pursue a sales-tax increase during his 2023 State of the City address held March 6.

