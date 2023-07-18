Lonoke County man killed after state police ram his vehicle during pursuit

A Lonoke County man was killed Monday after an Arkansas State Police trooper ended a 14-mile chase by ramming his vehicle, causing it to crash, according to a state police news release.



Andrew Muggs, 25, died of injuries suffered around 8:40 a.m. Monday when a state trooper performed a "tactical vehicle intervention" maneuver near the 17-mile marker on U.S. 67/167 North to end a 14-mile pursuit, the release states.



The maneuver is the same as what state police called a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, agency spokesperson Cindy Murphy said Tuesday, but the term used has changed recently.



The technique involves ramming the rear wheel of a suspect vehicle in an attempt to spin it out of control and end the crash, authorities have said in the past.



The release didn't say what prompted Sherwood police to begin the pursuit, which started on Landers Road. It said Muggs was endangering the lives of other motorists by driving at speeds exceeding 100 mph and passing other vehicles on the left shoulder.



“We regret any loss of life,” Col. Mike Hagar, director of the state police, said in the release. “We will use this unfortunate occasion to remind the public that our troopers will always put the lives of innocent motorists ahead of their own and ahead of a suspect who makes the reckless and selfish choice to flee from law enforcement.”



Investigators from the state police’s Criminal Investigation Division are looking into the incident, the release states. There was no mention of an internal investigation into the use of the maneuver, however state police officials have said in the past that every use of the maneuver is subject to internal review.



Data from as recently as 2021 showed that use of the maneuver to end chases had been on the rise in recent years.



More than one in four of pursuits conducted by the state police from 2018 to October 2021 ended with the use of a PIT maneuver, data from the agency showed. In that period, the peak was 2020, when 32% of chases ended in PITs.



Six people died as a result of state troopers using the technique to end chases from 2016 to October 2021, then-spokesman Bill Sadler said. He could not provide a figure for the number of people injured.



PIT maneuvers led to the death of one person in 2019, three in 2020 and two in 2021, Sadler said at the time.



The number of pursuits and the speed at which suspects flee police rose in the same period, he said, leading to the greater use of PITs. For example, in 2020, when the highest percentage of pursuits ended in the use of a PIT, state police were involved in 505 pursuits, compared to 339 in 2019, 284 in 2018, and 376 in the first 10 months of 2021.



“[The] degree of lawlessness is increasing, which ultimately leads to the trooper having to make a decision about how to remove the threat to the public,” Sadler said then.



Records on the use of the maneuver in 2022 and the first half of 2023 were not readily available Tuesday.