LR man charged in robbery, assault

A man was arrested late Saturday on multiple charges after officers say he attempted to rob two people at gunpoint.

Little Rock police arrested Terrion Barnes, 29, of Little Rock after officers were dispatched to a shooting at 8621 Baseline Road, an arrest report said.

After officers arrived, they said they determined that Barnes had hit both people he tried to rob with the handgun he had in his possession, and that he had been injured after the two individuals fought back.

Barnes was initially transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences before being taken to the Pulaski County jail, the report said. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of battery in the second degree and one count of possession of a firearm by certain persons -- all felonies.

Barnes remained in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond, according to the jail's online roster.

4Runner pins man to wall; wife jailed

Maumelle police arrested a woman they say had pinned her husband against the wall of a garage with a Toyota 4Runner in a domestic dispute.

Enima Kolen, 68, of Maumelle, was arrested on charges of second-degree domestic battery at 9:50 a.m. Monday, after Kolen's husband called Maumelle dispatch and told them that Kolen had him pinned to a wall, an arrest report said.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found Kolen's husband "seated in a chair between the front bumper of a Toyota 4Runner and the wall," with Kolen seated in the driver's seat.

When the officers arrived, the 4Runner was still on and in drive, the report said, leading one of the responding officers to reach into the car to turn it off before ordering Kolen to step out of the vehicle.

When she refused, officers said, they pulled her out of the car and placed her under arrest. An officer backed the vehicle out of the garage to allow EMS personnel access to Kolen's husband, the report said. The report noted that the husband may have suffered internal injuries in addition to noted indentations and abrasions on his legs, which the man told officers had begun going numb after the car was moved.

Officers observed that the chair Kolen's husband had been sitting on had been pushed into the drywall; the husband told officers that the holes had not been there before the incident.

Kolen's husband was taken to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, while Kolen was transported to the Pulaski County jail, the report said. Online jail records indicated she was still in custody.