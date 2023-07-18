LR man sentenced to prison for role in fentanyl ring

A Pulaski County man was sentenced Monday to a year and a day in prison for his role in a Little Rock-based fentanyl distribution ring that was broken up in 2019.

Andrew Wood Zuerlein, 31, of Little Rock was indicted in 2019 along with Clifton Williams and 22 others -- including his twin brother Matthew Zuerlein -- on fentanyl distribution conspiracy charges related to a fentanyl trafficking ring headed by Williams. Andrew Zuerlein pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl last November, and on the same day his brother pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of use of a communications device in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Both brothers were scheduled to enter their pleas to the charges in July 2022 but, after both tested presumptively positive for drug use before entering the pleas, the hearings were postponed until November, at which time the brothers were cleared to enter their pleas. Matthew Zuerlein was sentenced to time served at a hearing May 5.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a major contributor to overdoses, both fatal and nonfatal, in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, 107,735 Americans died between August 2021 and August 2022 from drug overdoses, with 66% -- 71,000 -- of those deaths involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Andrew Zuerlein was initially scheduled to be sentenced on May 31, but that date was postponed after he tested presumptively positive for marijuana use before the hearing. A second date, set for a week ago, was postponed at Zuerlein's request.

On Monday, after a three-hour hearing -- including a recess of more than 45 minutes while U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker weighed the sentencing options -- Andrew Zuerlein was sentenced to a one-year-and-one-day prison sentence, ordered to serve three years on supervised release and ordered to participate in substance abuse rehabilitation during his time in prison and while on supervised release.

According to court records, Andrew Zuerlein's involvement in the conspiracy became known to investigators when he drove Williams to a drug buy on Aug. 1, 2018, when Williams sold just under a gram of fentanyl to a buyer who was working as a confidential informant for the FBI.

Records showed that analysis of a court-ordered wiretap placed on Williams' cellphone for three weeks during September and October of 2018 revealed that Williams was supplying Andrew Zuerlein with fentanyl for distribution as well as for personal use.

During the three-week period the wiretap was active, records showed, Andrew Zuerlein was intercepted in "over 283 calls and text messages" to and from Williams.

Williams was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Jan. 6 after pleading guilty almost a year earlier in February 2022 to one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

On Monday, dressed in a suit and accompanied by his parents and more than a dozen family members and friends, Zuerlein walked into the courtroom and took his place at the defense table next to his attorney, Mark Hampton of Little Rock. Under the terms of a plea agreement negotiated with Assistant U.S. Attorney Benecia Moore, Andrew Zuerlein had admitted to being responsible for the distribution of between 40 grams and 160 grams of fentanyl between June 2018 and October 2019.

After reviewing Andrew Zuerlein's pre-sentencing report, Baker calculated his sentencing range under U.S. sentencing guidelines at 41 months to 51 months in prison, one to three years of supervised release and a fine ranging from $15,000 to $1 million for the offense. Under U.S. sentencing statutes, Andrew Zuerlein could have been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison. A further guideline range reduction to 33 months to 41 months was approved by the judge.

Zuerlein's father, Dr. Terrance Zuerlein, medical director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Baptist Hospital in Little Rock, addressed Baker before the sentencing, telling her that Andrew Zuerlein had suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was a passenger in an automobile crash in April 2014.

He said Andrew Zuerlein and the rest of the family had dealt with the aftermath of that injury and were dealing with it "to this day." One consequence of the injuries his son suffered in the accident, Dr. Zuerlein said, was an addiction to opiate painkillers that led to a number of stints in rehabilitation centers and culminated with his 2019 indictment.

It was during a court-ordered stay in a residential drug rehabilitation program, Dr. Zuerlein said, that his son "finally met the higher power of the 12 Steps," which he called "the missing piece" that "pushed out his affection for opioids."

"Since then he's a new man," he said. "He left the old man on the floor of the rehab facility and has been a new man since."

But, he said, his son's recovery had not taken a straight line from drug use to sobriety. Trying to cope with the debilitation of his traumatic brain injury without falling back into opioid addiction was what had led to his son's use of marijuana and subsequent pre-hearing positive drug screens, which Dr. Zuerlein acknowledged "is not acceptable to this court."

"We understand that," he said, "so we're still seeking a better answer for that but good work has begun in Drew's life."

In a brief written statement to the court, Andrew Zuerlein apologized to Baker and to his family and said "the last 3½ years have not been wasted."

Calling Zuerlein's involvement with Williams, whom he met in high school, "a unique situation and relationship" among the 23 defendants, Moore argued for a guideline sentence based on his conduct in the conspiracy, saying there was nothing about his actions that would warrant a further downward variance.

In a sentencing memorandum filed in May, Hampton -- outlining his client's medical issues that began with his and his brother's premature birth in 1992 -- asked Baker to consider an alternative sentence to prison, such as home confinement, community service, fines and possible probation followed by a lengthy term of supervised release instead of incarceration.

After the recess, Baker agreed to the further downward variance but said Andrew Zuerlein would not be able to avoid prison altogether, saying he "was not the most culpable person in this case but he's definitely not the least."

"You moved past being a user to being a dealer," she said, turning her attention to Andrew Zuerlein. "That's where you were at. You were a drug dealer and you were a drug dealer of fentanyl so you were polluting your community."