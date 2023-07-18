LSU leads off

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The fish out of water was not chum for the SEC's land sharks last year.

First-year LSU Coach Brian Kelly might have made some missteps in his early immersion into Cajun culture, but it was hard to argue the results. The Massachusetts native, who had Notre Dame humming for 12 years, guided the Tigers to an SEC West championship in his debut.

The season started with a clunker -- a neutral site 24-23 loss to Florida State -- but LSU beat Alabama for just the second time in 12 tries and capped the season with a 63-7 thrashing of Purdue, Kelly's former in-state rival in Indiana.

"We're excited about what we've done in a very short period of time," Kelly said as the leadoff coach at SEC football media days Monday. "The foundation of success is built in consistency.

"Alabama and Georgia continue to hold that mantle of consistency in terms of playing for championships, and that's what we'll be looking to be at LSU, is playing for championships consistently, year in and year out."

Kelly said the team's response to a 40-13 home loss to Tennessee on Oct. 8 set the stage for what was to come.

"The real crossroads for us was when we got beat bad by Tennessee, because a lot of that trust can go right out the window in year one when you get beat that bad," Kelly said. "But our kids hung in there and they gave us the trust necessary to work through that. ... Once we got past that Tennessee game, I think we had those guys bought in.

"You're going to need some of those moments in year one, where those young men go, 'We're in, we're going to stick with you.' Sometimes it doesn't happen that way. In this instance, it did."

The Tigers won five games in a row after that before falling at Texas A&M (38-23) and against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game (50-30).

Now the Tigers think the top of the conference is within their grasp.

"I just think we were that close to winning the SEC," senior quarterback Jayden Daniels said Monday. "We were a couple of plays away from competing with Georgia, the national champions, and I feel like we can win the SEC moving forward."

The followup to last year's 10-4 season looks intriguing, as Daniels returns after amassing 3,798 total yards and 28 touchdowns, including a team-high 885 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Daniels said he thinks the Tigers offense will evolve, with all five starters back on the offensive front and a bevy of backs that includes holdovers Josh Williams, Noah Cain and John Emery Jr., plus Notre Dame transfer Logan Diggs.

"Hopefully it'll work hand in hand and the running backs have more rushing yards than me, but I still contribute in my own way to bring another dynamic to open them up and also open up the offense," Daniels said.

"I want to stay within the framework of my game. Obviously the running back group is special. We have a lot of talent in that room."

Daniels will have seven other returning offensive starters with him and a bounty of targets in the passing game, led by wideouts Malik Nabers (72 catches, 1,017 yards, 3 TDs), Brian Thomas (31-361, 5) and Jaray Jenkins (27-404, 6) and up-and-coming tight end Mason Taylor (38-414, 3), who caught the game-winning 2-point conversion pass from Daniels to beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime.

On the other side of the ball, sophomore linebacker Harold Perkins has the chops to earn national awards if he progresses from a spectacular debut season.

Perkins had a huge year with 72 tackles and 7.5 sacks, displaying elite speed and pass-rushing skill when he notched 8 tackles, 3 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in a 13-10 win at Arkansas. Perkins, fighting through the flu, harassed Arkansas backup quarterbacks Malik Hornsby and Cade Fortin as the biggest impact player in that game.

"Harold Perkins is a freak athlete," Williams said. "Seeing him in practice every day just making plays, and then going out on the field and doing what he does is amazing.

"One of the plays that really shocked me was when we played at Arkansas last year and he just ran down Hornsby, their quarterback. I was like, 'Man, Hornsby is supposed to be one of the fastest kids in the nation, and Harold's a linebacker running him down.' So that was a big deal."

Defensive tackle Maason Smith is returning from knee surgery to team with All-American Mekhi Wingo on the interior.

Smith, a 6-6, 310-pounder, suffered a season-ending broken ankle in the opener against Florida State and Wingo earned All-America honors in his wake.

"Getting a guy like that back changes a lot of things," Kelly said, adding that the Tigers couldn't be as creative on one side of their defensive front without Smith.

The Tigers went heavy into the portal to secure secondary depth to team with Arkansas transfer Greg Brooks and other returnees Major Burns and Sage Ryan.

Kelly was asked how close the Tigers are to challenging Georgia.

"I know that based upon how we've recruited and how we'll continue to recruit that we'll have a football roster that will be able to compete against Georgia," Kelly said. "Is that right now? No, it's not.

"But if we continue to do what we're doing, we're going to have a roster that can compete against

Georgia, and then it's just a matter of getting it done on the playing field so everybody then can assess they've closed the gap."