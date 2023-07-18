Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Making a comeback; effort aims to restore Chinquapin trees

by Flip Putthoff | Today at 2:30 a.m.
Tim Johnson shows the flowers, called catkins, of an Ozark chinquapin tree on June 7 2023 at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area. A grove of the trees is being grown at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area to produce seed as part of an effort to boost the number of the once abundant but now rare Ozark chinquapin trees. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Trees that were once abundant across the Ozarks are again taking root in the rugged landscape.

Ozark

Print Headline: Chinquapin comeback

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT