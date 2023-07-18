MLB Best Bets: Turn These Two Strikeout Props Into a Plus-Money Parlay

For Tuesdays MLB bet, lets target a couple of starting pitcher props. Parlay these two bets and, if they both hit, a $10 bet would yield a $21.30 payout ($11.30 profit).

I like our plan:

1. Bryan Woo over 6.5 K (-130)

No team has struck out more than the Twins, who lead MLB with a 26.8% K rate. Meanwhile, Mariners starter Bryan Woo is striking out batters at a rate of more than 11 per nine innings. His strikeout rate is in the 88th percentile of the league and his chase rate is in the 85th. Woo has exceeded this strikeout prop in four of his seven starts this season. Theres no reason to think he wont last at least into the fifth vs. a Minnesota team that has scored a mere 3.85 runs per game (27th) since June 1, and that should mean he easily clears this mark.

2. Aaron Nola over 6.5 K (-135)

The Brewers have the third-highest K rate this season (24.9%) and they are batting a mere .233 vs. right-handed pitching. Even though Aaron Nola is not having his best season, hes still striking out batters at a rate of more than nine per nine innings, and that number is even higher since June 1: 11.17 K per nine. That jump in K-rate includes a 12-strikeout game vs. the Rays on July 4, a 12-strikeout game vs, the Tigers on June 5 and a nine-strikeout game vs. the Diamondbacks on June 15. All three of those teams have a lower K% than the Brewers this season. Nola has been better when at home this season and he should pitch deep enough into this game to get the job done.

