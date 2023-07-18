Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, appeared Monday as defense witnesses in the British trial of actor Kevin Spacey, who is accused of multiple counts of sexual assault. Giving evidence virtually from Monaco, John was asked about his recollections of Spacey attending his White Tie and Tiara Ball, an event John and Furnish hosted annually at their British home for more than a decade to raise money to fight AIDS. The event has been mentioned several times in the court case, which began last month. One complainant told the British police that Spacey touched him several times without his consent, including once in either 2004 or 2005 when the actor grabbed his genitals so hard that he almost veered off the road as they were driving to the White Tie and Tiara Ball. The complainant said he had then threatened to knock out Spacey, who had laughed and said the complainant's anger turned him on. John, 76, said Spacey had attended his ball once, in 2001, later adding that he didn't recall Spacey visiting his home after that event. Furnish, 60, testifying separately via video link, said he had looked through old issues of OK!, a celebrity magazine that sponsored the ball, and Spacey did not appear in any photos after the 2001 event. Spacey, 63, has pleaded innocent to 12 charges.

James Cameron has vehemently denied speculation that he is making a movie about the Titan submersible disaster. The "Titanic" director set the record straight Saturday on Twitter, less than a month after five people died aboard an OceanGate Expeditions submersible that imploded during its descent to the wreckage of the Titanic. "I don't respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now," Cameron tweeted. "I'm NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be." This isn't the first time Cameron has been moved to comment since the tourist sub Titan disappeared in June. The "Avatar" filmmaker previously told ABC that people in the diving community were "very concerned about this sub" before the expedition launched. The co-founder of OceanGate, Guillermo Sohnlein, later pushed back on Cameron's remarks by defending the submersible's construction and "rigorous test program."