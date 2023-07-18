



Bark Park lot closed for portion of today

The Hot Springs Bark Park parking lot will be temporarily closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. today for brush clearing along the Hot Springs Creek.

Barricades will be in place, and Bark Park guests are advised to park in the Hollywood Park parking area.

GC Library board to meet Monday

The Garland County Library Board of Directors will meet at noon Monday at the library, 1427 Malvern Ave.

Patrons wishing to address concerns with the board should obtain a request form at the library's circulation desk.

Urban Forestry committee July 25 meeting canceled

The Hot Springs Urban Forestry Advisory Committee will not hold its regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday, July 25, due to no agenda items this month.

The next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the City Hall Annex, 111 Opera St.

Curb, gutter work to close part of W. Grand

The outside westbound lane of West Grand Avenue, between Oak and Hazel streets, will be closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday for the installation of curb, gutter and driveway at 442 West Grand Ave.

Detour signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists should use caution when traveling in this area.



