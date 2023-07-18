Nine people arrested on charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Justin Thomas, 47, of 22200 E. Monitor Road in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Thomas was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

Fayetteville

Kayden Williamson, 21, of 603 N. Jupiter Lane in Fort Smith, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Williamson was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Paul Campbell, 57, of 772 S. Dockery Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Campbell was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $17,500 bond.

Springdale

Jesus Quinonez, 44, of 1536 N. Monitor Road in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Quinonez was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Adrianna Barnica, 25, of Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Barnica was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Tontitown

Skyler Atkins, 20, of 1295 Leelynjean Lane in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Atkins was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Jesse Hamilton, 41, of 15910 S. Arkansas in West Fork, was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Hamilton was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Charlie Starr, 57, of 3621 Parsons Road in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Starr was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Terrence Jeter, 45, of 942 W. Holly St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with forgery. Jeter was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.