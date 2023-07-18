Northwest Arkansas won two of three at San Antonio following All-Star break

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas has struggled through much of the first half of the Texas League season, but a few Naturals have still earned a promotion.

The Naturals' combined record of 35-48 has them tied with Wichita for the worst record in the Texas League, but they aren't without some individual success.

The bullpen has been a strength most of the season. Relievers Will Klein and Christian Chamberlain along with starters Anthony Veneziano and Alec Marsh have continued to flourish at a higher level after a strong start in Class AA.

In addition, Naturals closer Steven Cruz got to move up to Class AAA Omaha after the All-Star break. He leads the Texas League with nine saves and a 2.20 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings. He hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 16 2/3 innings.

Outfielder John Rave hit .275 with 5 home runs and 24 RBI in 54 games for Northwest Arkansas to earn a promotion. He's hit .318 with three home runs and 17 RBIs in 23 games at AAA Omaha.

John McMillon has moved up three levels this year and hasn't slowed down. He hasn't allowed an earned run in 11 innings at Northwest Arkansas and is 3-0 with a save.

Naturals Manager Tommy Shields has been pleased with McMillon's performance.

"He's got good stuff," Shields said. "He commands his slider pretty well, which you need to do. You need to command a secondary pitch."

Yefri Del Rosario is another player that Shields hopes gets the chance at a promotion in the second half. Dante Biasi has also been moved from the bullpen to the starting rotation lately. Shields said his performance will dictate if that will continue.

"I remember when a pitcher asked me years ago 'What's my role?' It's ever expanding the better you pitch," Shields said. "So if he pitches well in that spot I'd assume he'd stick there. He's got a change-up to go with his breaking ball and his fastball. He just doesn't throw it all that much. He'll have to utilize that more as he starts."

The Naturals have come out of the All-Star break winning two of three. They did it without one of their top run producers in Jorge Bonifacio. He was celebrating the birth of his daughter, but is expected to be back today when the Naturals return home to start a six-game series against Tulsa, Shields said.

Northwest Arkansas struggled to come up with a key hit in its only loss after the break. The Naturals actually out-hit their opponent with 11 singles, but went 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

"The first inning kind of set the tone," Shields said. "We loaded the bases and then didn't put the ball in play. That was a back-breaker.

"We brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, but just couldn't get a big hit."

A few position players have some specifics they will work to improve upon in the second half, Shields said.

Peyton Wilson will try to be a little more selective at the plate, while infielder Tyler Tolbert will probably be utilized at different positions. Catcher Luca Tresh will look to improve his throwing, Shields said.

"Peyton needs to shrink his strike zone just a little bit," Shields said. "He's a real aggressive hitter but if he can work on shrinking his strike zone a little bit, I think it can really help him. We'll probably move Tolly around a little more in the second half. He will play a game at short, one at second, right, left, center. ... I envision him doing that in the major leagues some day."

The Naturals are last in the league in throwing out runners trying to steal, but Shields said it's a case where holding runners isn't a point of emphasis throughout the Royals' organization.

"They want guys to develop command of their pitches and if they're too quick to the plate then maybe they won't have the command," Shields said. "Some of these guys who didn't do well last year are doing well this year like [Noah] Murdock. So some of that is definitely working.

"But it puts a lot of burden on Luca and Crop [Tyler Cropley] to make up some time and frequently you can't do that."