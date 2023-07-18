NWA Council, Walton Family Foundation back apartment project in Springdale





SPRINGDALE – A new 77-unit, mixed-income apartment development in Springdale will include 30 units for lower-income households , the Northwest Arkansas Council announced at its annual meeting Tuesday.

Groundwork, the newly renamed workforce housing center of the council, dubbed the project "Big Emma" and announced it will benefit from a $6.75 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation. The project will go up at the southeast corner of Emma Avenue and Park Street in downtown Springdale, the group announced.

"Northwest Arkansas' rapid growth has caused housing to become increasingly inaccessible for the region's workers and their families," said Duke McLarty, Groundwork executive director. More must be done to ensure adequate housing options for workers, he said.

Households earning less than the median household income for Northwest Arkansas will qualify, McLarty said. The median is $92,000 for this region, according to the latest federal figures, he said.

No existing businesses will be displaced by the project, he said. No date for construction to begin was announced, but the project is expected to open in either late 2024 or early 2025, he said. No estimate of project cost was available either, he said.

"Groundwork's first investment in downtown Springdale will serve as a model for future projects to provide more affordable housing options near core city centers," McLarty said.

Groundwork chose the site for being within walking distance of important amenities like grocery stores, health clinics, and pharmacies along with recreational sites like Luther George Park, the Razorback Regional Greenway and The Jones Center.

BiLd Architects of Fayetteville designed the mixed-use development to include a ground-floor coffee shop.

"The Big Emma development will be a great addition to other significant investments happening across Springdale's vibrant downtown district," said Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse. "As one of the fastest-growing communities in the state, the city looks forward to working with Groundwork and others to ensure there is enough high-quality housing for all who choose to call Springdale home."

The project will be managed by the Bentonville nonprofit corporation Community Development Northwest Arkansas to ensure units remain affordable and to make sure tenants benefiting from the lower-income units comply with the requirements.

The project was originally commissioned by Shiloh Capital, an investment fund owned by Springdale natives Ken Hall, Don Harris and Tom Lundstrum. The group also developed "Little Emma" less than a block away.

"Permanently affordable housing is crucial to providing homes for teachers, nurses and other workers we all depend on," said Robert Burns, Walton Family Foundation Home Region Program director. "Big Emma will be a model for the region, ensuring Northwest Arkansas remains a great place to live and thrive."

The announcement was made at the Northwest Arkansas Council's annual meeting held at the Momentary. The council launched the workforce housing center in 2021.

The new name Groundwork "better reflects the mission and vision of the organization," McLarty said.

"Groundwork" website

https://groundworknwa.org/