100 years ago

July 18, 1923

PINE BLUFF -- Two suitcases containing 30 bottles of real red liquor, which bore labels of Three Star brand French cognac, was found by county officers last night, hidden in the loft of a garage at 201 East Second Avenue. Roy Murrell, proprietor of the garage, was arrested on a charge of transporting liquor. He was released under bond of $500 for his appearance in Municipal Court Saturday. The raid followed a tip given the officers. The garage, where the liquor was found, is almost directly in front of the county jail.

50 years ago

July 18, 1973

About 1,400 gallons of fuel oil was spilled accidentally into the Arkansas River about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday while a shipment was being unloaded from a barge at a facility downstream from Little Rock Marina and east of Adams Field. About 550 gallons of fuel oil was recovered at the site of the spill with suction pumps. The rest flowed downstream, in what a spokesman for the Pollution Control and Ecology Department called "a huge black glob." The oil was being unloaded for use in the Arkansas Power and Light Company's electric generating station at Rose City.

25 years ago

July 18, 1998

The Little Rock Zoo got the thumbs up it needed from a federal inspector Friday to remain open. The zoo passed its third and final chance to gain a U.S. Department of Agriculture license required to exhibit animals, a license it lost when the city missed its reapplication deadline by 10 days last November. The zoo then failed its first two inspections to be licensed again. A third failure would have meant closing the zoo to the public. Zoo income is part of parks revenue backing a $16.4 million bond issue the city is using to buy land for the Clinton presidential library east of downtown. "It's been a wake-up call for all of us that have been involved in this," Little Rock Mayor Jim Dailey said.

10 years ago

July 18, 2013

TRUMANN -- The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake near Trumann. The agency reported that the 3.2 magnitude quake struck about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday three miles southwest of Trumann -- about 17 miles southeast of Jonesboro. Police said there were no reports of damage or injury. The quake comes after a 3.9 magnitude quake and several smaller tremors in the same area in February. Geologists say earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest felt by humans and that damage doesn't usually occur with earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.