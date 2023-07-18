Police: Conway man dead after running from officers, suffering medical distress

A Conway man died Tuesday afternoon after fleeing on foot from officers in that city and suffering from medical distress, according to a police Facebook post.



Arkansas State Police investigators were investigating the death of Deitric Williams Jr., 26, who died at a hospital while in Conway police custody around 4:18 p.m. That was around four hours after officers say he ran after ignoring their directions.



Officers said they encountered Williams while responding to a domestic disturbance reported at the McDonald’s on Oak Street in Conway around 11:44 a.m. A man and woman were reported to have been fighting in a car in the parking lot, the post says.



Williams exited the car and spoke to police when they arrived, and when they asked for his identification, he returned to the car and started rummaging through it, the post states. Officers were concerned for their safety and told Williams to exit the vehicle.



When he would not, police said they pulled him from the vehicle and he started running. Officers said they were able to find him behind a residence on Gum Street, which is a couple of blocks west of the restaurant. There, he started showing signs of medical distress, leading police to take him to the hospital where he died, the post states.