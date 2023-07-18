Sections
Public input sought on proposal to add Arkansas 59 passing lane between Gentry and Decatur

by Ron Wood | Today at 1:30 a.m.
Westside Eagle Observer file photo/RANDY MOLL Gentry's new water tower on Y-City Road while under construction.


DECATUR -- The Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold a public involvement meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. today to discuss plans to construct a passing lane on Arkansas 59 northbound, between Gentry and Decatur.

The passing lane will be about 1 mile, according to department officials.

The in-person meeting will be held at the Decatur Municipal Building, 310 East Ave.

Visit https://vpiph03-job-090638-en-decatur-gentry-passing-lane-ardot.hub.arcgis.com/ to view meeting materials.

The project website will provide a video presentation, the ability to view and download meeting materials and exhibits and a place to provide online comments. All exhibits and information presented on the website will also be available at the in-person meeting.

The public may view meeting material and provide written comments online beginning Tuesday. Comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 2.

A Spanish translation of the presentation is available on the website.

Submit online comment forms to the Department of Transportation or print the form and mail it to: Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, Ark., 72209.

Those without internet access can contact Karla Sims at (501) 569-2949 or karla.sims@ardot.gov to ask questions about the proposed project.


