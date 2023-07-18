Reed named to post at UAMS Health

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has named Harrison Reed as chief administrative officer and associate vice chancellor for clinical finance and strategy for UAMS Health.

UAMS Health encompasses all of the clinical operations at the statewide health sciences university.

Reed joined UAMS in May 2021 as associate vice chancellor for clinical strategy.

In his new role, Reed has additional responsibility for day-to-day financial operations of UAMS Health, including strategic and financial decision support, management of enterprise productivity and financial analysis. Administrators for UAMS' clinical services report to him, and he also oversees a data analytics group. He is set to earn $315,000 annually in this role.

Reed, 42, has held leadership positions in Arkansas with Practice Plus & Arkansas Health Group at Baptist Health, Rock Dental Brands and Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Before he moved to Arkansas, he worked in Pennsylvania. He worked as senior project manager for the University of Pennsylvania Health System/Penn Medicine and he worked as senior manager of quality initiatives at Society of Hospital Medicine in Philadelphia.

Reed graduated from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, with a bachelor's degree in physics, and from the UAMS Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health, with a Master of Health Services Administration degree. He is board certified in health care management and recognized as a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.

He replaces Jason Rounds, who left UAMS to become the chief executive officer and president of San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, N.M.