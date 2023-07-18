Sanders considers using state's $1B surplus on education, tax cuts but isn't ready to call special session

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that she would like to use the state’s $1.161 billion surplus on education and tax cuts, but did not say whether she would call the Legislature into a special session to do so.

Speaking to members of the Rotary Club of Little Rock at the Clinton Presidential Center, the Republican governor was asked about how the state should use the recently reported budget surplus.

“I want to continue to invest in education because I know it’s one of the biggest difference makers,” Sanders said. “One of the other things that I mentioned earlier that I want to continue to do is responsibly phase out the state income tax.”

Sanders told reporters after the event that she was not ready to commit to calling a special session to bring lawmakers back to the Capitol to pass a tax cut, saying she may wait until next year when the General Assembly is scheduled to meet for the fiscal session.

The $1.161 billion surplus for fiscal year 2023, which ended June 30, is state government’s second-largest general revenue surplus in any fiscal year, behind only the $1.628 billion surplus accumulated in fiscal 2022 that ended June 30, 2022. State government’s third-largest general revenue surplus totaled $945.7 million in fiscal 2021 that ended June 30, 2021.



