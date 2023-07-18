Sections
Searcy police ID human remains found in woods last month

by Remington Miller | Today at 9:54 a.m.
Police tape

The Searcy Police Department has identified the human remains that were found in a wooded area last month.

The remains have been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Baker of Bismarck, a news release from the Police Department said Tuesday morning.

Additional information about his death was not immediately released. Police Chief Steve Hernandez said Tuesday morning that there no information available about Baker's death at this time.

On June 16, the skeletal remains were found in a wooded area between Hubach Drive and South Poplar Street, police said. 

Hernandez said that any investigation where police arrive at a death scene is treated like a homicide investigation.

"Until we can rule out any type of foul play, we treat the investigation like a homicide investigation so that's how we're treating this," he said. 

Police are asking that anyone with information about his death or anyone that may have been associated with him over the last few months to contact the criminal investigation division by calling (501) 279-1038. 

"We really want to stress that we'd like anyone who knew him to contact us in hopes we can put together a timeline," Hernandez said. 

