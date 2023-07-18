Second person sentenced in kidnapping, robbery

HOT SPRINGS -- The second of three suspects in a 2021 robbery and kidnapping was sentenced to 95 years in prison Wednesday after a trial in Garland County Circuit Court.

Andrea Marie Burciaga, 41, of Malvern was sentenced to 40 years for aggravated robbery, 40 years for kidnapping and 15 years for aggravated assault, all to run consecutively.

One accomplice, Cameron Morris Whitworth, 32, was convicted Feb. 3 and sentenced to 88 years in prison on the same charges, plus possession of a firearm by certain persons. A second accused accomplice, Kaylee Shantae Harris, 21, is in custody out of state, deputy prosecutor Brock Price said.

The victim reported the kidnapping to Hot Springs police on Sept. 23, 2021.

She said she was at a residence visiting a friend, and Burciaga, who was mad at her because she thought she had cremated remains that belonged to her, was there.

Whitworth and his girlfriend, Harris, walked in, and Whitworth struck the victim in the back of her head with a pistol and Harris punched her in the face, authorities said. The victim said Whitworth put a gun in her mouth and asked "if she was ready to die."

She said the three of them took her phone and some jewelry, and then they forced her into a vehicle to take her to her house to look for the ashes. They eventually dropped her off and returned her phone but not the jewelry.