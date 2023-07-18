Sheriff graduates from FBI program

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. graduated from Session 5 of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Command Course in Quantico, Va.

Woods accomplished this achievement on Friday with FBI Director Christopher Wray present to award participants their certificates of completion, according to a news release.

FBI Little Rock Special Agent in Charge James A. Dawson nominated Woods for this opportunity.

Among the 50 chief executives of domestic law enforcement agencies who participated, Woods was one of only eight sheriffs from across the United States selected to attend this weeklong training. The NCC, first developed in 2020, was specifically designed to address the need for strategic leadership training programs for policing executives within the FBI, according to the release.

NCC focuses on agency heads with fewer than 50 sworn law enforcement officers who have not previously attended the FBI National Academy. The training covers a wide range of critical topics, such as strategic leadership, image management, officer wellness and the prevention of targeted violence.

Woods emphasized the value of continued professional development and the significance of networking with other law enforcement executives from across the nation.

"Participating in the FBI National Command Course has been an incredible opportunity for me to enhance my leadership skills and gain valuable insights from esteemed colleagues in law enforcement. The knowledge and expertise shared during this training will undoubtedly strengthen our commitment to public safety in Jefferson County, Arkansas," he said.

He is determined to leverage the training to enhance community relations, optimize departmental collaborations, and ensure that law enforcement efforts remain effective, efficient and responsive to the needs of residents, according to the release.

The sheriff also appreciates Dawson for his nomination and continuous support.