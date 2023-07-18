SOAR program helps Minter get scholarship

Keiren Minter stayed active in the community during his high school years, whether it was excelling as a future educator or starring in the latest production at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

The recent Watson Chapel High School graduate credits an after-school program in Pine Bluff for helping him earn a scholarship from the University of Central Arkansas.

Through his participation in SOAR (Students of Achievement and Responsibility), Minter earned the $2,500 scholarship from the McLarty Automotive Group.

"SOAR has helped me out a lot," Minter said, adding that he learned about the scholarship from a representative with Upward Bound. "They gave me a lot of different opportunities. I've met a lot of different new people."

Minter not only made a name for himself as a regular stage performer, but he recently won first place in a statewide speech competition through Educators Rising, a teacher preparation program for high school students. Minter reached the semifinal round in the national competition.

"I had to write a speech, and the tutor from SOAR walked me through that speech for hours on hours," he said. "So I had to write a speech, and I ended up getting first place."

Rebecca Pulla, the acting executive director of SOAR, said the program is modeled after Little Rock's PARK (Positive Atmosphere Reaches Kids), founded by former NFL tight end Keith Jackson.

SOAR is more than an after-school-based program, Pulla noted. The program's daily focus, according to its website, includes Bible study and prayer, academic programs, tutoring and workshops and recreation/physical activities.

"One of the things Keith says about PARK is that it becomes like a surrogate parent to the kids, and we want to become that for the kids that need it," she said.

"A lot of kids, we believe, have all the tools to succeed, but they really need strong encouragement and guidance just to reach their potential. That's what we've missioned to do, to help those who want to achieve, and Keiren is a wonderful example. He's been able to harness what we taught him and excelled."

Minter said SOAR helped him pivot from a desire to leave Pine Bluff when he got older to wanting to become a teacher in his hometown.

"I see a lot of change coming into Pine Bluff," he said. "Yes, it has its rough spots, but it's a progress and it's slowly becoming better. Good things can happen in Pine Bluff. Good people can come out of Pine Bluff."

SOAR meets on the fourth floor of First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave. in Pine Bluff, and helps students in grades 8-12.

To learn more or enroll in SOAR, email Pulla at rebeccapulla.soar@gmail.com.

"I want people to know how impactful SOAR can be," Minter said. "It's a free program. They feed you. They teach you. You play games. They make learning fun, if that makes sense."