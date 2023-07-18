Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

State gives preliminary approval to relocate Imboden Area Charter School to larger location

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 1:56 p.m.
FILE — This 2015 file photo shows public school buses. (AP Photo/File)

The Imboden Area Charter School in Lawrence County, one of the state’s oldest open-enrollment charter schools, is planning a change in its address.

The state’s Charter Authorizing Panel on Tuesday approved the small school’s plan to leave its location at 605 W. Third St., in Imboden to operate out of the former Black Rock High School building, 207 Saint Joseph St., in Black Rock.

The Black Rock School District merged with the Walnut Ridge School District in 2006 to form the Lawrence County School District.

Plans for the new, larger location, which comes with a cafeteria and athletic facilities, now goes to the Arkansas Board of Education, probably in August, for a final decision.


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT