Study reinforces importance of stocking Beaver Lake with channel catfish

BEAVER LAKE -- Arkansas Game and Fish Commission biologists completed a study of the Beaver Lake channel catfish population to determine the ratio of stocked channel catfish to catfish that spawn naturally.

Game and Fish annually stocks 60,000 channel catfish averaging nine inches long in Beaver Lake to supplement the natural spawn and provide better fishing opportunities.

To evaluate the stocked contribution, Game and Fish staff from Charlie Craig State Fish Hatchery at Centerton, along with Game and Fish biologists, marked the catfish before they were stocked. Crews did this by clipping an adipose fin from each catfish over a five-year period. Around 270,000 channel catfish were marked and stocked into Beaver Lake during that time. Staff can determine how these fish contribute to the fishery by sampling the lake with baited hoop nets and catching catfish in the nets.

Catch rates of channel catfish were similar to the long-term average of around 10 catfish per hoop net set. Stocked channel catfish were caught in large numbers one year after stocking, Catfish were not caught in the lower section of the reservoir near the dam until two years after stocking.

Overall stock contribution ranged between 42% and 53%. Stocked channel catfish were marginally smaller in length after age 2, had similar body condition and showed similar rates of mortality compared to naturally spawned catfish.

Summer is a great time to catch channel catfish. Anglers catching a channel catfish with the adipose fin missing are asked to email a photo of the fish to jonathan.stein@afgc.ar. Gov.