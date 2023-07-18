Tax election a hot topic for council

The Pine Bluff City Council did not vote on ordinances to put two Go Forward Pine Bluff sales taxes on the Nov. 14 special election ballot, but the proposals drew heated discussion during a two-hour meeting Monday in the Convention Center ballroom.

Public comments were heard on the ordinances, with six of the eight scheduled speakers present. Ordinances are read three times each before the council can vote on them, but the second readings will be scheduled for a future meeting.

Four of the speakers were against the tax, the renewal of which failed in a May 9 special election.

"The people of this city, about 60 days ago, said no to that tax," former alderman Jack Foster told the council. "I'm trying to figure out what has changed in those 60 days that would allow two of these members of this body to bring this tax back. There was no public hearing, which makes me believe those two people are taking their orders from somebody else other than people in this community. The people should be the ones who make this decision."

The ordinances to levy the taxes and call for another special election came out of the Ways & Means Committee last week and are sponsored by council members Lloyd Holcomb Jr. and Glen Brown Jr.

Foster compared the reintroduction of a tax election to apartheid, a system of segregation institutionalized in South Africa until 1990.

"The minority is ruling the majority, and that's exactly what's happening," Foster said. "We've got people in this body who don't see that or don't want to see that."

Tax supporter Darren Hale spoke of a time when former Texas Gov. Rick Perry was recruiting aircraft company Boeing to open a facility in Dallas, but Boeing elected to set up shop in Chicago.

"Everybody would think that Dallas had everything needed to be able to recruit a corporate headquarters," Hale said. "... Several years later, [Perry] had the opportunity to speak with the CEO of Boeing and ask what was it that caused Dallas not to get a corporate headquarters.

"Bottom line, Dallas did not have a vibrant arts and museum district. ... We've got to improve our city. This initiative we have before us is very important to help drive that change. We need housing. We need police. We need security."

The current five-eighths-cent tax sponsored by Go Forward, a public-private tax initiative, was approved after a special election in 2017 and will sunset Sept. 30, 2024. If renewed, that tax will sunset Sept. 30, 2031, and will fund general purposes for city government and capital improvements.

Another ordinance calls for a three-eighths-cent tax to be added. That tax will benefit the police and fire departments.

The council voted down, 5-3, a resolution sponsored by Bruce Lockett that called for a forensic audit of all collections and city expenditures from the current five-eighths-cent tax. Glen Brown Sr., Steven Mays Sr. and Lockett voted for the audit and Lloyd Holcomb Jr., LaTisha Brunson, Glen Brown Jr., Steven Shaner and Lanette Frazier voted against the audit.

"We don't care about transparency," Glen Brown Sr. told the council. "Do you know what you just voted against?"

Glen Brown Jr. contended that auditors would have to know what they're looking for in a special audit, adding that regular audits happen yearly. Lockett said regular audits are not done thoroughly and suggested "another set of eyes" be placed with a special audit.

