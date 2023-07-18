Taylor’s grand slam lifts Dodgers over Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Chris Taylor fouled off four straight fastballs. Then Bryan Baker threw him one too many.

Taylor hit a grand slam on an 0-2 pitch in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat Baltimore 6-4, snapping the Orioles' eight-game winning streak Monday night. Baltimore remained a game behind Tampa Bay atop the American League East.

"He threw me a bunch in a row and I was able to get to that one," Taylor said. "You can't cheat to it, because he's got slider and changeup as well. So you really are just trying to touch it. I think I was just able to kind of make the adjustment as he kept throwing them."

Los Angeles trailed 4-1 entering the sixth inning before Will Smith's RBI single. Baltimore starter Grayson Rodriguez left with men on first and second and nobody out, and for a moment it looked like Baker (3-3) might escape the jam when he induced two straight flyouts.

But after getting ahead 0-2 on Jason Heyward, Baker issued a walk to load the bases. After two foul balls made the count 0-2 on Taylor, the right-hander kept throwing fastballs around the plate. Following a couple more fouls, the Los Angeles shortstop hit a drive to center field for his 12th home run of the season.

"It probably could have been in a better spot," Baker said. "Just a little bit too far out over to give him time to get to it."

Emmet Sheehan (3-0) allowed four runs in five innings, but the Orioles did not come all that close to scoring on the Los Angeles bullpen. Ryan Brasier worked a hitless ninth for his first save since joining the Dodgers last month. He did allow a walk to Colton Cowser leading off the inning when he was called for a pitch timer violation with the count full.

Freddie Freeman finished a homer shy of the cycle for the National League West-leading Dodgers, and his triple to center -- which Aaron Hicks couldn't quite hold onto at the wall -- started the big sixth inning.

Adley Rutschman homered for the Orioles.

Ryan Mountcastle opened the scoring for Baltimore with an RBI double in the first. Adam Frazier hit a run-scoring grounder in the second, and Gunnar Henderson followed with an RBI triple to make it 3-0.

After J.D. Martinez's RBI single in the fourth, Rutschman made it 4-1 with a solo homer in the fifth.

Taylor now has six grand slams in his career, including two this year. Prior to this season, he hadn't hit one since 2017.

GUARDIANS 11, PIRATES 0 Josh Naylor had three RBI with a home run and a double, helping visiting Cleveland rout Pittsburgh to end a four-game losing streak. The Pirates have lost four in a row, 8 of 9 and 11 of 13, falling a season-high 12 games below .500 after a 20-8 start.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 6, MARLINS 4 Nolan Arenado drove in four runs, Miles Mikolas threw six solid innings on two days' rest, and host St. Louis Cardinals beat Miami, extending the Marlins' skid to four games. Mikolas (6-5) gave up 3 runs on 7 hits in 6 innings. Dylan Carlson drove in two runs and scored three for the Cardinals.

NATIONALS 7, CUBS 5 Keibert Ruiz hit a two-run homer and went 3 for 3 with a double to lead Washington past host Chicago. Drew Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) dropped his third straight decision to fall to 7-7. He allowed 5 runs and 8 hits in 6 innings despite striking out 7. The left-hander has a 9.86 ERA in his past four starts.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 3, RAYS 2 Aroldis Chapman got his first win since being traded to Texas when pinch-runner Josh Smith scored on Pete Fairbanks' wild pitch in the ninth inning against visiting Tampa Bay.

TIGERS 3, ROYALS 2 Matt Vierling capped a three-run eighth inning with a two-run double that lifted visiting Detroit over Kansas City and send the Royals to their ninth loss in 11 games.