Time for self needed, UAPB expert explains

Finding time for yourself is a challenging, yet necessary task, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

"We get busy with work, school, home and kids until, before we know it, there is no time left," she said. "We often allow cultural pressures, social media and general busyness to take control of our days. Contrary to popular belief, we must slow down to allow our bodies and minds the chance to regroup."

Going for long periods without taking some "me time" can cause health and psychological effects such as mental fatigue, depression and increased irritability, Henson said in a news release.

Just like bodies need sleep, people need time to recharge their mind, body and soul.

"Finding time for yourself does not have to be extensive or elaborate" she said. "It can be as simple as setting one evening aside to do nothing but what brings you joy."

Henson makes the following suggestions:

Set boundaries to limit the demands others tend to put on your time.

Practice being alone and doing nothing: no social media, phone calls or television.

Take a spa day or perform yoga.

Put everyone and everything aside: take a walk or eat lunch at the lake or park.

Leave work on time and leave work at work.

Organize a day out with a group of friends.

Delegate cleaning responsibilities to your children. It speeds up cleaning time and fosters a sense of responsibility in children.

Learn to say no. You may lose some friends in the process, but it becomes easier with practice.

"Taking time for yourself is very important because you will feel refreshed and energized," she said. "When you embrace time for yourself your brain has time to reboot, concentration improves and productivity increases. You will find yourself sleeping better and feeling less tired and less tense."