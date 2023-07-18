Two people arrested after teen injured in Conway shooting

Two people face felony charges after a shooting in Conway on Monday night that left one person wounded, according to a police Facebook post.

Officers arrived, responding to a report of multiple shots fired around 10:30 p.m., at the Glenrock Apartment Complex at 2730 Dave Ward Drive. They found Terrell Garlington, 18, who had been wounded by gunfire, the post by Conway police states.



He was taken to a hospital where he was still receiving treatment Tuesday morning.



During the investigation, police arrested Rodrick Garlington, 19, and Endrick Theodore, 20, who were being held in the Faulkner County jail Tuesday, the post states.



Garlington faces a felony aggravated robbery charge while Theodore faces felony counts of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, authorities said. The post said more information would be released as it becomes available.