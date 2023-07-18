UA assistant sits in with Cavaliers

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas' men's basketball coaching staff strives to remain on the cutting edge and run an NBA-like college program.

Michael Musselman, the Razorbacks' director of basketball operations, recently assisted in that mission through a unique individual opportunity. Prior to the start of NBA Summer League play in Las Vegas, he served as a guest coach for a week with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He worked with the Cavaliers' Summer League roster and coaching staff for five practices and helped with prep.

The Cavaliers defeated the Houston Rockets 99-78 in the Summer League championship game Monday night.

"I think just getting to be around the staff and kind of bring new terminology and bring new schematic stuff and even bring in some new drills [was great]," said Musselman, the son of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman. "A lot of the best coaches in the world are guys who are at that level. There's only 30 opportunities for head coaches at that level.

"Being able to be around that staff and see how they do things, how they run their program and bring stuff back for our staff and our current players helps us as a staff stay on top of things, and then helps our next wave of guys. Now that we have players going to the NBA every year, it's kind of important to stay on top of things for them."

The chance to spend time with the Cavs, who his late grandfather Bill Musselman coached in 1980-82, came about thanks to the relationship Musselman has built over the years with Cleveland general Manager Mike Gansey.

Many relationships Musselman has with those in the NBA was formed through calls for intel on Razorbacks with draft and NBA potential.

Musselman was worked with players on the Cavs' Summer League roster, which includes Eastern Michigan's Emoni Bates, Auburn's Sharife Cooper and Utah State's Sam Merrill. And he sat through a number of coaches meetings.

"The main role was guest coaching, so I would pull guys aside," he said. "Just correcting little things, whether it be schematically or player development stuff, shooting with guys before and after practice, putting guys through small individual workouts and stuff like that.

"We had a pretty good feel. It was actually awesome seeing the staff, because ... we were there all the way until the day they left [for Las Vegas], and it was cool to really see them implement stuff from the foundation on.

"We got to see them install offensive stuff, install defensive coverages, rotations, different things like that."

Other guest coaches included personnel from G-League teams, other college programs and even NBA Africa.

Musselman said he was struck by Cleveland's staff wanting to absorb information from everyone involved.

"[Cleveland Coach] J.B. Bickerstaff was really open to asking questions and kind of learning about how we run our system at Arkansas and how some of the other coaches run their systems," Musselman added. "It didn't matter what level, what country, what league any of us were coaching in, their whole staff was interested in learning how we structure player development, how we run our offense and defense, and how we install stuff.

"Biggest takeaway was it was a lot of stuff on the floor, but off the floor, personally, as a coach, it was the willingness to ask questions and learn from everybody."

Another takeaway Musselman had was that the system Arkansas runs is similar "in a lot of ways" to how NBA teams operate. Practice structure and terminology was not foreign to him.

Last year, Musselman and other Razorbacks staffers visited the training camps of the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks. This was his first chance to work with a team.

He added that the Razorbacks in on-campus workouts have already implemented some new drills that the Cavs run.

"It's great for our guys," Musselman said. "It makes sure that they're ready if they do get that opportunity to take that jump up to the next level."

Long term, Musselman's goal is to become a college head coach, and an NBA head coach should an opportunity arise. But along the way his aim is to continue developing players and impacting their lives on and away from the floor.

He is grateful for the time spent with Cleveland this summer.

"Being able to learn from those guys was the main thing," he said. "Great group of guys on staff, great group of players, incredible people to be around, all the way from the front office through the roster and the training staff and everybody.

"It was an incredible opportunity."