Yellville legislator Jack Fortner won't seek re-election

Arkansas State Rep. Jack Fortner, R-Yellville, said Tuesday he’s not seeking re-election next year.

Fortner, 76, has served in the state House of Representatives since November 2016. In 2016, he won a special election to replace former Rep. Kelley Linck, R-Flippin, who resigned at that time to become chief of staff of legislative and governmental affairs at the state Department of Human Services.

He represents House District 4, which includes portions of Marion and Baxter counties. He is chairman of the House Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee.

Fortner said he’s not running for re-election because he’s not having fun serving in the Legislature.

“I am not mad at anybody,” he said.

Fortner said, at his age, he wants to use his time in the best way that he can. He said it’s been a privilege to serve in the Legislature, but “it’s time for someone else” to serve in House District 4.

He previously served as a justice of the peace for Marion County. He also served as a member of the Marion County Regional Airport Board and the Planning Commission

Fortner is a retired businessman and veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam War.

He is the fifth state representative in the 100-member House of Representatives to announce that he doesn’t plan to seek re-election next year. The four others include state Reps Lanny Fite, R-Benton; Delia Haak, R-Centerton; Mark Berry, R-Ozark; and Rep. Milton Nicks, D-Marion.

So far, none of the 18 state senators who are up for re-election next year have announced that they won’ t seek re-election next year.