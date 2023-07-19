6,940 in state to be forgiven $342M in latest student debt plan

Nearly 7,000 Arkansas borrowers will receive more than $340 million in debt relief forgiveness under the latest student loan reforms announced by the White House.

The administration has approved 804,000 borrowers for $39 billion in federal student loans for automatic discharge this summer, 6,940 of whom will be impacted in Arkansas, totaling $342.60 million in Income Driven Repayment plan forgiveness in this state, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The dischargeable debts, which were announced Friday, rectify qualifying payments made under Income Driven Repayment plans that should have moved borrowers closer to forgiveness, but were not accurately accounted.





Borrowers are eligible for forgiveness if they have accumulated the equivalent of either 20 or 25 years of qualifying months depending on their loan type and plan, according to the Department of Education. An Income Driven Repayment plan sets a borrower's monthly student loan payment at an amount intended to be affordable based on that borrower's income and family size.

"For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a news release from the Education Department. "By fixing past administrative failures, we are ensuring everyone gets the forgiveness they deserve, just as we have done for public servants, students who were cheated by their colleges, and borrowers with permanent disabilities, including veterans."

These 800,000-plus borrowers "will join the millions of people that my Administration has provided relief to over the past two years, resulting in over $116 billion in loan relief to over 3 million borrowers under" President Joe Biden said in a statement. "I have long said that college should be a ticket to the middle class, not a burden that weighs down on families for decades."

The federal Department of Education has begun notifying eligible borrowers about their dischargeable debts, with emails from Federal Student Aid informing borrowers their discharges will start 30 days from the notification date, according to the Education Department. The emails also explain that borrowers who wish to opt out of the discharge for any reason should contact their loan servicer during this period.

Borrowers can learn more online by visiting StudentAid.gov/idr.

The Biden administration and Education Department have also created a new repayment plan for those with student loan debt, the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan, which is supposed to make loan repayments even more affordable. The SAVE plan is estimated to cut payments on undergraduate loans in half compared to other Income Driven Repayment plans, and borrowers can visit StudentAid.gov/save for additional details.

Roughly 45 million borrowers owe the federal government -- the largest lender to Americans for higher education -- $1.6 trillion, but those loan payments have been paused since March 2020 as part of pandemic relief by the Biden administration. However, that will soon end, as payments are set to resume in October.

The White House had previously announced plans to eliminate $400 billion in student debt for millions of borrowers, but the U.S. Supreme Court struck down that plan last month.