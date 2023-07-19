7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families

SUNDAY: Gather the family for your recipe of grilled pork loin. While the grill is hot, make Grilled Sriracha Cauliflower Steaks: Cut 1 head cauliflower into ½-inch steaks, cutting through the core. Brush with olive oil and sprinkle with coarse salt. Place on medium grill. Turn after 5 minutes and brush with Sriracha sauce. Turn again after 5 minutes and brush other side with sauce. Turn several times at 5-minute intervals or until tender, brushing with sauce after each turn. Remove from heat. Add green peas for a pretty plate and whole-grain bread. Fresh Apple Squares (see recipe) are a delicious dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough pork and apple squares for Monday.

MONDAY: Everyone will line up for Pork Paninis! Heat a ridged grill pan or large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Meanwhile, lay 8 (½-inch-thick) slices from any country white bread loaf on a cutting board; coat with cooking spray. Turn 4 slices; spread other side of these slices with 1 tablespoon bottled mango chutney. Turn and top remaining 4 slices with 2 slices each leftover pork, slices of red onion, roasted red peppers (from 12-ounce jar, drained) and 4 slices Jarlsberg or other cheese. Cover with other slices of bread, chutney side down. Grill 4 to 5 minutes, turning once, until cheese melts. Remove to cutting board and halve. Serve with Veggie chips. For dessert, munch on leftover apple squares.

TUESDAY: It's fast and delicious, so Zucchini a la Toscana won't disappoint. Cook 8 ounces of your favorite pasta; drain. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet on low. Add 4 cloves garlic (minced) and cook 2 to 3 minutes or until golden. Stir in 3 cups garden vegetable pasta sauce and ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley. Add 1 ½ pounds zucchini (halved lengthwise and sliced), 1/8 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper. Cook, covered, 20 to 30 minutes or until zucchini is tender. Spoon over pasta. Serve with a spinach salad and garlic bread. Nectarines are your dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Call them Pizza Baked Potatoes, and then call the kids. Bake 4 medium potatoes; meanwhile, heat 1 ½ cups chunky spaghetti sauce. Spoon sauce over slashed hot baked potatoes. Sprinkle with 1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese. Garnish with the kids' favorite pizza toppings. Serve with carrot salad. For dessert, fresh apricots are quick.

THURSDAY: We really liked Oven-Fried Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Thighs (see recipe). Have fun with purple (or other) corn-on-the-cob and add sliced tomatoes and crusty rolls. Fresh peaches are dessert.

FRIDAY: Try some Chicken Sausage, Peppers and Onions for dinner. Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large skillet on medium-high. Arrange 2 packages (about 14 ounces) chicken sausages on one side of skillet; cover and cook 6 minutes. Cut 2 green bell peppers into strips and add to other side of skillet; cook 2 minutes. Meanwhile, cut 1 medium onion in half lengthwise, then lengthwise again into thin strips; add to peppers. Turn sausages. Cook 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sausages are lightly charred and cooked through and vegetables are lightly browned and softened. Serve with a packaged green salad and whole-grain rolls. Pop some fresh blueberries in your mouth for dessert.

SATURDAY: Invite friends for a special dinner of Grilled Lime-Mint Shrimp (see recipe). Serve with rice and sugar snap peas and a baguette. Make Mango Splits for dessert: Place mango slices on a dessert plate (or banana split dish); spoon dabs of vanilla ice cream in center of the mango slices; drizzle with caramel sauce and top with whipped cream.

THE RECIPES

Fresh Apple Squares

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup old-fashioned oats

1 cup packed light brown sugar

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

¾ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon coarse salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground/grated nutmeg

3 tablespoons canola oil

¼ cup apple juice concentrate, thawed

2 medium Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and thinly sliced

¼ cup coarsely chopped walnuts

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9-inch square baking pan with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, combine flour, oats, brown sugar, lemon zest, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Work in oil and apple juice concentrate with your fingers until coarse crumbs form. Firmly press 2 cups of the oat mixture into prepared pan. Arrange apples over crust in three rows. Mix walnuts into remaining oat mixture. Sprinkle walnut mixture evenly over apples and pat firmly into an even layer. Bake until top is golden brown and apples are tender when pierced with a sharp knife, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack before cutting into squares to serve.

Makes 16 squares.

Nutrition information: Each square contains approximately 168 calories, 2 g protein, 4 g fat, 31 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 88 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

◼️

Oven-Fried Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Thighs

8 slices bacon

8 bone-in skinless chicken thighs

½ cup cornmeal

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Microwave bacon 30 seconds to 1 minute on 100% power or until limp. Wrap chicken thighs with the bacon.

In a shallow dish, combine cornmeal, salt, paprika and pepper. Coat chicken in mixture. Arrange on wire rack coated with cooking spray; place rack in a foil-lined broiler pan. Coat chicken with cooking spray. Bake 30 minutes; turn, bake 10 more minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 272 calories, 32 g protein, 13 g fat, 5 g carbohydrate, 163 mg cholesterol, 441 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: ½

◼️

Grilled Lime-Mint Shrimp

4 (12-inch) wooden or metal skewers

1 /3 cup spiced rum or other flavored rum or rum extract

¼ cup lime juice

¼ cup chopped fresh mint leaves

3 tablespoons honey, divided use

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon lime zest

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon coarse salt

1 pound large shrimp, peeled, deveined, tails left on

If using wooden skewers, soak in water for 30 minutes.

In small bowl, combine rum, lime juice, chopped mint, honey, oil, lime zest, garlic powder and salt. Reserve 2 tablespoons rum mixture. Transfer remaining rum mixture to resealable plastic food storage bag. Add shrimp to bag. Marinate in refrigerator 20 minutes, turning once.

Prepare grill for direct-heat grilling. Remove shrimp from marinade; discard marinade. Skewer shrimp and grill 8 minutes or until opaque and cooked through, turning once. Arrange skewers on serving platter. Brush with reserved rum mixture before serving.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 96 calories, 15 g protein, 2 g fat, 4 g carbohydrate, 143 mg cholesterol, 374 mg sodium and no fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 0

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com



