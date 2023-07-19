Arkansas attorney general joins alliance to address organized retail crime

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announced Wednesday his office is joining a multi-state effort aimed at combating organized retail crime.

The Organized Retail Crime Alliance rallies federal, state and local officials in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama to address crimes committed by domestic and transnational criminal groups, according to a news release from Griffin’s office.

“Organized retail crime is costing businesses billions of dollars in losses every year, and that affects all Arkansas businesses whether they are a local neighborhood store or the biggest retailer in the world,” Griffin said in the statement. “It is not purely large-scale shoplifting; it is often violent crime, and we all pay for it at the cash register.”

The alliance includes U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, law enforcement, prosecutors and private sector partners.

“I am proud Arkansas is joining with federal, state, local and private sector partners to combat organized retail criminals,” Griffin said in the statement.

Nearly $70 billion in goods were stolen from retailers in 2019, according to a 2021 joint report released by the Retail Industry Leaders Association and the Buy Safe America Coalition.