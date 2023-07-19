Arkansas lawmakers approve disclosure of benefits awarded to company partially owned by state senator

A legislative panel approved Tuesday the disclosure of loan agreements between the board of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority and a real estate development company owned in part by state Sen. Jim Petty, R-Van Buren.

The Review Subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council endorsed the disclosure of the agreements, which state officials granted to help cover the costs of affordable housing developments in Northwest Arkansas.

Strategic Realty Advisors, Inc., a company at which Petty serves as president, received a funding increase for the developments from the board of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority in March, according to documents reviewed by state lawmakers.

The authority, which supports the construction and preservation of affordable housing in Arkansas, granted approval for:

An award of $1.6 million in HOME funding for Cobblestone Farm Community in Fayetteville.

$1.125 million in National Housing Trust Fund funding and an increase in HOME funding from $450,000 to $1.8 million for the StoneRidge Duplexes of Bentonville.

An increase in HOME funding from $450,000 to $1.575 million for StoneRidge Duplexes of Bentonville Phase II.

In a letter to the authority, Petty, who was elected to the Arkansas Senate last year, said the developments were approved before he became a state lawmaker.

Petty noted in his letter that the partnership with the authority had helped keep the affordable housing projects viable during disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

Formal competitive bidding was not required by law before the awarding of these benefits, according to a letter reviewed by lawmakers.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders approved the disclosure of the tax credits and loans awarded by the authority, according to another letter submitted to lawmakers.

Petty, a member of the Review Subcommittee, recused himself from the panel's vote to approve the disclosures.