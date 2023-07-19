Arkansas lawmakers question distribution of grants across state for arts, homelessness

A legislative panel questioned state officials Tuesday on the distribution of grants intended to aid homeless Arkansans and support the arts, saying the bulk of the funding appeared directed toward Central and Northwest Arkansas.

During a meeting of the Review Subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council, Rep. Frances Cavenaugh, R-Walnut Ridge, asked officials with the Arkansas Department of Human Services how the agency was addressing homelessness outside of Pulaski County.

Cavenaugh pointed to a $2.5 million federally-funded grant from the department to Our House, a Little Rock organization that aids homeless and near-homeless Arkansans, and questioned if organizations in other parts of the state were aware of the availability of funding.

Phil Harris, an assistant director with the department, said the grant is intended to help families who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless by providing counseling, job preparation services and academic tutoring. Harris said the grant was a continuation of work with Our House that started in 2017.

To address homelessness in other parts of the state, the department is looking to develop a mechanism to solicit grant proposals from organizations outside of Pulaski County. Harris said the agency has advertised the availability of grants but has not received proposals from other parts of the state.

Agency officials also are using the partnership with Our House to study "best practices" that may be applied elsewhere, Harris said.

"We know that it is a problem, more than in just Pulaski County," he said.

Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, said people in her district have limited access to longer-term homelessness assistance similar to the services provided by Our House. Flowers asked if grants are available to support sustainable solutions to homelessness.

Harris said federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds, which cover the Our House grant, are aimed at aiding families. The department would have to explore other funding options and report back to lawmakers, he said.

Arts funding

During the meeting, Cavenaugh also questioned why only one grant out of more than 50 awarded by the Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Division of Arkansas Heritage, was slated specifically for northeast Arkansas.

"It seems odd that with an area in northeast Arkansas that is growing that we only get one grant," she said.

Patrick Ralston, director of the Arkansas Arts Council, said the agency is in the process of "doing a lot of on-the-ground community work to try to build more awareness in northeast and east Arkansas about the services we offer."

"I do recognize that problem. It has historically been a problem with the Arts Council," he said.

In response to questions, Marty Ryall, director of Arkansas Heritage Division, said the agency also is looking to attract applications from south Arkansas.

Ralston noted the agency had approved other grants that were not up for review because the amounts were less than $10,000.

The awarded grants from the council reviewed by lawmakers totaled almost $1.19 million. The grants are funded through an annual state partnership grant from the National Endowment of the Arts, Arkansas Conservation Tax appropriations and a $150,000 grant from the Windgate Foundation.