Bentonville Planning Commission gives OK to Chick-fil-A expansion plans

BENTONVILLE -- The city Planning Commission on Tuesday approved an expansion of Chick-fil-A on South Walton Boulevard.

Plans call for an expansion of the restaurant, drive-thru and parking areas. The proposal includes a 509-square-foot addition, expanding the total building square footage from 4,423 square feet to 4,932 square feet. There also will be 28 additional parking spaces as part of a new parking lot at the property's eastern boundary, according to planning documents.

The large-scale development was on the Planning Commission's regular agenda, but commissioners agreed to move it to the consent agenda held before the meeting. The consent agenda, containing seven items, was unanimously approved 7-0.

The applicant is Burger Engineering LLC/Posh Enterprises LLC. The restaurant at 209 S. Walton Blvd. was built in 2007, according to planning documents.

The restaurant is on one of the busier parts of Walton Boulevard, just south of its intersection with West Central Avenue. Chick-fil-A is on the east side of Walton, sandwiched between McDonald's to its north and Lumen to the south.

A vehicular cross connection from Lumen -- a $51.2 million, 252-unit complex with four stories that will include retail shops and a restaurant space -- will connect to Southeast Second Street via the McDonald's parking lot to the north.

The proposed drive-thru expansion would increase stacking capacity of the Chick-fil-A property to serve more drive-thru customers, helping reduce congestion caused by traffic turning into the site from South Walton Boulevard, according to planning documents.

In other business, the Planning Commission unanimously approved a series of rezonings, including:

From low-density single-family residential to downtown medium-density residential at 204 S.W. F St. for Nick and Danielle Gatlin. The applicants are redesigning the exterior of their home and want it to better match the others on the street, according to planning documents.

Low-density single-family residential to mixed-use commercial at 2202 Del White Drive for Casey Jacobs and Matthew Rivard. The rezoning request is to better align with the city's land use plan, according to council documents.

From agricultural to residential estate at 10325 S. Morning Star Road for Pamela Ausmus and Lyndell Johnson. The rezoning is needed to create two 2.5-acre lots, according to council documents.

From low-density single-family residential to medium-density two-family and townhome residential at 1204 Lockheed St. for RJM Property Management LLC. The plan is to tear down the existing home and replace it with a slightly higher density housing option, according to council documents.

From low-density single-family residential to downtown medium-density residential at 215 S.W. F St. for AP RE and Development LLC. The reason for the rezoning is for a small lot, single-family development, according to council documents.

From low-density single-family residential to downtown medium-density residential at 412 N.W. Sixth St. for Skyline Rental LLC. The rezoning is intended to match the city's comprehensive plan in which downtown medium-density residential is the recommended zoning usage in the area where the property is located, according to council documents.