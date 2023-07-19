Bowers not one to speak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Georgia Coach Kirby Smart gave a poke to his All-America tight end Brock Bowers, who was one of three Bulldogs at SEC football media days Tuesday.

"We all know about his phenomenal athleticism," Smart said. "He's got a 3.45 GPA in finance. I remind him constantly that's .05 right behind where I was as a finance major at Georgia.

"It's the only thing I've been able to beat Brock at."

Smart also called Bowers unique in that he's easily the "quietest, hardest worker" he has ever been around.

"It's such a joy to bring him today to see him squirm on that plane and be uncomfortable and thinking about having to talk to you guys," Smart said.

Smart challenged reporters to "get three sentences" out of Bowers during their interviews.

Bowers was subsequently asked about Smart's description of him being so quiet.

"I just don't have a lot to say usually, so yeah," Bowers said.

Bowers, a native of Napa, Calif., has known only winning as the Bulldogs have claimed College Football Playoff national championships in both of his two seasons.

He was asked about the potential for being a Heisman Trophy winner after racking up 1,824 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in two seasons.

"I think it would take a lot because tight end, my positional value isn't super high usually," Bowers said. "Quarterbacks, they're usually like the best player on the field because they're like the field general and that's why they usually win the award. It would take a lot this year for me to do that."

Leach-isms

First-year Mississippi State Coach Zach Arnett gave tribute to his predecessor Mike Leach by referencing his famous seven-word opening statement last year in Atlanta: I'm not big on opening statements. Questions?

After acknowledging he looked at the graphic listing the word counts for all the opening statements by coaches last year, Arnett said, "I've already said too much, and that combined with wearing a tie, I'm sure I've disappointed him a little bit here today.

"In recognition of his tremendous impact and influence, not only on the game of football but on myself, I'm going to do my best to keep this short and sweet."

Leach passed away suddenly last December with a heart problem after his third season with the Bulldogs.

"Just him being around every day, honestly," Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers said of what he missed most about Leach. "It's not anything specifically, just him being around every single day."

'Slim' love

Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter was asked about his relationship with Jaheim Singletary, the cornerback who signed with the Bulldogs and played sparingly in 2022 before transferring to Arkansas.

"Slim," Lassiter said. "I know him by 'Slim.'

"That's my guy. He was a really good player. He transferred and it was the best thing for him and his family. I have nothing but love for Slim and I hope he does well at Arkansas."

Mr. Adjustment

A reporter told Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze that other coaches have said no one is better at making second-half adjustments than Freeze.

"Well, that's nice," Freeze said. "Who said that? Was it [Alabama] Coach [Nick] Saban? That would be nice if it came from him.

"I do think we've been very good at that through the years. We typically have been able to come out and have good adjustments."

Luke's laundry

Hugh Freeze said his Ole Miss team had a tradition that began at halftime of their first game in his tenure, a 49-27 win over the University of Central Arkansas. The Bears led 20-14 at halftime in the game played on Sept. 1, 2012.

The tradition held that offensive line coach Matt Luke, who went on to replace Freeze in 2017, would change his clothes in the halftime locker room.

"We were losing our first game at Ole Miss to a I-AA opponent and it wasn't going well," Freeze said referring to the Bears leading the Rebels. "[Luke] changed all of his clothes and we rolled up a bunch of numbers the second half, and from that point on, our entire five years together, Matt knew he had to change clothes at halftime if things weren't going well."

The Rebels went on a 35-7 run in the second half to dodge UCA's upset attempt.

'Dead straight'

After Hugh Freeze resigned under pressure at Ole Miss shortly before the 2017 season, he was blocked by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey from being hired as an offensive coordinator at other conference schools for 2018, including Alabama, AL.com reported.

But Freeze, who is back in the SEC at Auburn after four seasons at Liberty, spoke highly of Sankey on Tuesday.

"Commissioner Sankey has [provided] incredible support and obviously a lot of wisdom that I've sought from him through the years," said Freeze, whose Ole Miss tenure was from 2012-16. "He's always shot me dead straight and been very truthful with me, which I respect and really, really admire and love."

After Freeze resigned, Ole Miss was put on NCAA probation for violations that occurred in part while he was coach. Sanctions included a two-year bowl ban.

"There's never been a time when I had a conversation with Commissioner Sankey that he wasn't telling me exactly what the truth was, and he probably had great wisdom behind it," Freeze said when asked to expand on comments about Sankey. "Whether I liked it or not, I always felt like, 'Man, he really has thought this through and he's really telling me what he thinks is the truth and best.' I respect that with people."

C'mon now

Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran made Tennessee-Martin sound like the next school the SEC should add after Oklahoma and Texas join the conference in 2024.

Maybe Van Pran heaping praise on the Skyhawks shouldn't be a surprise considering two-time defending national champion Georgia opens the season against Tennessee-Martin, an FCS team that plays in the Ohio Valley Conference, on Sept. 2.

"I think UT-Martin will be a great opponent for us," Van Pran said. "That's going to be great for us to play at Sanford Stadium and get a chance to show what we can be this season. I'm looking forward to that game. I don't think it's disappointing at all. I think UT-Martin will be a really good team. They're going to come in fired up. I think it'll be a good test for us."

Difficult time

Auburn tight end Luke Deal lost his father Chris last summer due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Chris Deal, a high school coach in South Carolina, died at 50.

"It was absolutely the most difficult time in my life," Luke Deal said. "But it also has made me into who I am today. It's helped mold me.

"ALS is a horrible disease. ... For someone who was a big football player like my dad, and a big strong, loud guy, for everything to be taken from you is something that is heart-breaking.

"But to see how he responded, to see how he led our family even at his lowest physical point, it was something I'll never forget. Some of his last days, I learned some of the most valuable lessons I'll ever learn in my life. I'll hopefully take that in my leadership role for this team and with my family at home."

Clock rules

SEC coordinator of officials John McDaid addressed a rule change impacting college football this fall, which is that the clock will no longer stop after first downs, other than in the final two minutes of each half or if the ball carrier goes out of bounds. This will reflect the current NFL clock rules.

"The [rules] committee discussed other changes to the timing rules for the purposes of driving down the number of plays per game," McDaid said. "This is the only one that they have adopted."

Additionally, coaches will no longer be able to use multiple time out calls in an attempt to "ice" a kicker. A big example of that was when Ole Miss used all three timeouts before Arkansas kicker Connor Limpert made 34-yard game-winning field goal with 4 seconds remaining in the Hogs' 38-37 win in Oxford, Miss., on Oct. 28, 2017.

Also, the old untimed down after an accepted penalty to end the first or third quarters will not take place. Instead, the penalty yardage will be marked off and the next play will start the second or fourth quarters.

Smart shot

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart took a light-hearted shot at Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz to open his remarks.

Smart said veteran UGA sports information director Claude Felton told him to limit his opening address to 10 minutes. Then Smart remarked on Drinkwitz's lengthy opening, which the Arkansas Tech graduate confessed he did to limit the question-and-answer portion of his allotted time.

"After Eli's filibuster yesterday, I have decided to set an alarm that will not let me go over," Smart said. "Love you, Eli. That was directed right at you."

Smart actually gave an opening statement of just over 20 minutes, after which he remarked, "I did go over."

Freaky punt

A wild punt play late in Kentucky's 21-17 win at Missouri last season was a highlighted play regarding a rule change during the talk of SEC coordinator of officials John McDaid.

The Wildcats faced fourth and 1 from their 41 when a snap sailed far over the head of punter Colin Goodfellow, who retrieved the ball on his 5. Goodfellow turned and got off a short, desperation punt just as he was being tackled by Will Norris.

The Tigers were penalized for roughing the kicker, allowing Kentucky to run the clock down to under a minute before punting down to Missouri's 6, essentially sealing the game.

McDaid explained the errant snap stayed within the bounds of the extended tackle box and that Norris went for a tackle of the punter rather than a block, and thus supported the ruling by the referee.

However, he said the action of the play taking place 35 yards from the line of scrimmage violated the spirit of the existing rules.

The new rule states that no running into or roughing the kicker foul can take place if the kicker is displaced more than 5 yards from his position at the snap.