Stuttgart bank names board vice chair

Dr. Christopher Morgan has been promoted to vice chairman of the board of directors for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Stuttgart.

Morgan, a Stuttgart native, is a doctor of internal medicine and pediatrics, according to a news release from the bank.

Morgan serves on the Stuttgart Memorial Hospital Foundation Board and practices medicine at the Stuttgart Medical Clinic as well as Baptist Health Medical Center in Stuttgart.

He is a graduate of Hendrix College and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine.

"Dr. Morgan's commitment to and compassion for the residents of Stuttgart coupled with his strong leadership skills, background in business and history of service have proven to be highly beneficial components of our board," said Chairman Mickey Pierce. "He is an asset to our community, and his new position as vice chairman will allow him to better serve Farmers & Merchants Bank customers and shareholders as a representative voice of expertise."

Morgan lives in Stuttgart with his wife Kimberly and their two sons, Cole and Gray. He spent 10 years serving on the Stuttgart School Board and is currently president of the Walker Jones Land Co. LLC, president of the Mud Island Land Co. LLC and president of the Butch Richenback Memorial Fund.

NAACP plans community meeting

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP invites the public to the What's Next Community Meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Family Church of Pine Bluff, 2309 S. Poplar St.

"Let's discuss issues and concerns in our neighborhoods," said Ivan Whitfield, president of the Pine Bluff Branch NAACP. "The purpose of these meetings is to solicit better ideas and community input on improving the wards and our city. Our goal is to help create The People's Plan."

The People's Plan is a grassroots comprehensive community development and revitalization strategy, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com.

Guests will include representatives of Delta Rhythm & Bayous Alliance, Pine Bluff Community & Economic Development, Pine Bluff Historic District, Pine Bluff Downtown Development, James Beard Foundation Awards Ethics, and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff University Master Plan.

Black Growers Council plan field day

The 2023 National Black Growers Council Model Farm Series Field Day is set for Thursday in Altheimer. Hosted by P.J. Haynie, the field day will be held at a farm at 1230 Blue Rock Road starting with registration at 7 a.m.

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon. Lunch will be provided. Area growers are invited to get a glimpse of new technologies and practices in row crop production agriculture, according to a news release.

Haynie is a fifth-generation farmer from Reedville, Va., and the owner of Haynie Farms. Haynie and his family also have farming operations in Arkansas and are co-owners of the Arkansas River Rice Mill in Pine Bluff.

Haynie said the mission of the NBGC is to help improve the efficiency, productivity, and sustainability of African American or minority row crop farmers.

NBGC encourages individuals in the Jefferson County area to join the field day to learn more about seed varieties, chemistry and equipment used in row crop production agriculture as well as irrigation practices.

Field day sponsors include Bayer Crop Sciences, Bunge, Farm Credit, FMC, John Deere, New Holland, Syngenta, PepsiCo, Corteva, Cargill, ADM, Nutrien, Our Soy Checkoff, BASF, Kellogg's, NUVEEN, Tyson, Great American and Indigo.

For more information about the event, contact the NBGC office at (870) 510-6350 or email nbgc@nationalblackgrowerscouncil.com or contact Karen Lee, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Extension assistant, at (870) 575-7225 or leek@uapb.edu. Details: https://nationalblackgrowerscouncil.com/.

Housing Authority board to meet

The Housing Authority of the city of Pine Bluff will hold its board of commissioners meeting at 6 p.m. July 26 at Colonial Steakhouse, 111 W. Eighth Ave. Details: Housing Authority, (870) 541-0706.

A&P finance panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee will meet at noon July 24 at the office of the commission, 623 Main St., according to a news release.