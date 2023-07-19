Marriages

Javontae Gonder, 20, of Cabot, Texas, and Brooklyn Roland, 19, of Cabot, Ark.

Robert Blevins, 73, and Janice Ward, 74, both of North Little Rock.

Sharee Banks, 29, and Kyuana Thornton, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Cameron Roberts-Byrd, 23, and Justyce Reinert, 24, both of Sherwood.

Carlos Owens-Hughes, 32, and Brooke Pritchard, 28, both of Bryant.

Nicholas Cambell Vintimilla, 23, of Southlake, Texas, and Emma Farmer, 22, of Paragould.

Faith Johnson, 24, and Sherrill Williams, 35, both of Little Rock.

Luis Flores Martinez, 37, and Daena Leal Chavez, 32, both of Little Rock.

Danny Crawford, 63, of Leesburg, Ark., and Bethanie Christopher, 54, of Leesburg, Fla.

Luis Urias, 21, and Evelyn Rodriguez Mncias, 22, both of Alexander.

Divorces

FILED

23-2434. Amy Parham v. Klay Parham.

23-2439. Cheryl Rodery v. Rick Rodery.

23-2444. Dean Salazar v. Kylie Jedlicka.

23-2446. Kim Carter v. Felischa Carter.

23-2447. Holly Linn v. Joshua Linn.

GRANTED

22-2893. Laurie Benhase v. Scott Benhase.

22-3326. Patrick Lee v. Mea Lee.

22-3447. Jesse Johnson v. Farah Johnson.

23-769. Victoria Swain v. Blake Dean.

23-822. Deborah Parsley v. Randy Parsley.

23-1373 Laura White v. Matthew White.

23-1916. Chloe Hudson v. Cory Hudson.