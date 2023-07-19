Diamondbacks outlast Braves, rally for victory

ATLANTA -- Geraldo Perdomo was determined he would not be intimidated by Atlanta's five-run first inning.

"I just said to my teammates, `If they do it, we can do it back,' " Perdomo said.

Perdomo gave Arizona the lead with a two-run double in the ninth inning and the Diamondbacks took advantage of Atlanta's worst pitching effort of the season to beat the Braves 16-13 on Tuesday night.

It was Arizona's first game in which each team had at least 13 runs and the first in the majors since the Chicago White Sox beat the Cubs 17-13 on Aug. 27, 2021.

Just as Perdomo predicted, the Diamondbacks answered Atlanta's five-run first by scoring five in the second.

The National League East-leading Braves have lost three straight. Arizona snapped a four-game losing streak.

"If you want to call it a cleansing, I guess you could," Lovullo said.

Christian Walker homered twice and had three hits and five RBI for Arizona. Corbin Carroll had two hits, scored three runs and drove in two.

Miguel Castro (5-3) pitched a scoreless eighth and Kevin Ginkel struck out the side in the ninth for his first save.

With the game tied at 13-13, Arizona pinch-hitter Jake McCarthy led off the ninth with a bloop single off Braves closer Raisel Iglesias (3-4). Alex Thomas hit a soft grounder that bounced past Matt Olson for an error, putting runners at second and third.

Perdomo's double to center field gave Arizona the lead and Ketel Marte added a run-scoring single to push the lead to three runs. Marte drove in three runs with three hits.

CARDINALS 5, MARLINS 2 (10) Nolan Arenado's three-run homer in the 10th inning lifted host St. Louis over slumping Miami.

PHILLIES 4, BREWERS 3 Aaron Nola struck out six in 7 1/3 innings, Kyle Schwarber homered and host Philadelphia beat Milwaukee.

CUBS 17, NATIONALS 3 Seiya Suzuki homered and drove in three runs on a four-hit night, and host Chicago beat Washington.

GIANTS 4-11, REDS 2-10 Casey Schmitt drew a bases-loaded walk that forced home the go-ahead run in a three-run seventh inning, and San Francisco beat Cincinnati in the second game. The Giants won the completion of Monday's suspended game behind Joc Pederson's tiebreaking, 10th-inning double.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ROYALS 11, TIGERS 10 Dairon Blanco tripled, doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs and host Kansas City outscored Detroit.

RANGERS 5, RAYS 3 Nathan Eovaldi pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings as host Texas beat Tampa Bay.

ATHLETICS 3, RED SOX 0 Ryan Noda and JJ Bleday homered as host Oakland ended an eight-game losing streak by beating Boston.

ANGELS 5, YANKEES 1 Shohei Ohtani had an RBI triple, Mickey Moniak hit a two-run homer and Patrick Sandoval pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning as host Los Angeles beat New York.

INTERLEAGUE

PADRES 9, BLUE JAYS 1 Juan Soto hit a two-run homer, Joe Musgrove (9-2) won his eighth straight decision and San Diego beat host Toronto.

DODGERS 10, ORIOLES 3 Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer during a five-run second inning, and Los Angeles routed host Baltimore.

GUARDIANS 10, PIRATES 1 Josh Naylor homered twice and drove in six runs as visiting Cleveland rolled over Pittsburgh.

METS 11, WHITE SOX 10 David Robertson retired Tim Anderson on a game-ending flyout and host New York beat Chicago after building a seven-run lead behind two Francisco Alvarez home runs.

ROCKIES 4, ASTROS 3 Ezequiel Tovar lined a go-ahead triple in the fourth and host Colorado used seven pitchers in beating Houston.