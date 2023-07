After a week off, Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas return to discuss Martin Truex Jr's Monday domination in the NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and whether he will retire or not after 2023. Then they preview this weekend's race at Pocono Raceway, AKA, the Tricky Triangle.

