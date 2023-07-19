Dynamic duo: Raheim 'Rocket' Sanders, KJ Jefferson carry star power for Hogs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman feels such comfort in having a 1-2 punch returning at quarterback and tailback he wanted to bring the tandem of KJ Jefferson and Raheim “Rocket” Sanders to SEC football media days and tout them.

The Razorbacks packed the star power of Jefferson and Sanders into Wednesday’s activities at the Nashville Grand Hyatt along with up-and-coming defensive end Landon Jackson.

Arkansas has had a plethora of productive quarterback-tailback duos over the years, including pairings like Matt Jones and Fred Talley in 2002, Jones and Cedric Cobbs in 2003, Ryan Mallett and Knile Davis in 2010, and Brandon Allen and Alex Collins in 2015 of recent vintage.

Jefferson and Sanders have a chance to rack up back-to-back massive statistical seasons like no other pairing in Arkansas history.

“It’s huge,” Pittman said of having proven leaders like Jefferson and Sanders. “To start with those two guys who are veterans, who are tough, who are great kids — obviously they’re here today — means a lot to the program.

“KJ’s the guy. He’s the guy on offense, defense, everything. He’s the guy. But Rocket is so close to that as far as the maturity and the respect he has on the team. And they’re great players, so it really helps.”

Jefferson and Sanders chewed up ground and points last season, totaling more than 5,000 all-purpose yards and 45 touchdowns.

Jefferson passed for 2,648 yards, rushed for 640 yards and piled up 33 touchdowns in 2022. Sanders rushed for 1,443 yards, the fourth-highest single-season total at Arkansas, and 10 touchdowns a year ago.

Their total of 5,002 yards ranks second in the SEC among returning combos behind only the Ole Miss duo of Jaxson Dart and Quinshon Judkins.

Jefferson and Sanders passed up opportunities to rank themselves Wednesday.

Jefferson was asked if he should be included in Heisman Trophy conversations.

“The Heisman, I respect that my name’s being brought up, but also I just control the control-ables,” Jefferson said. “So each day I just want to go work and let my game speak for itself.”

Jefferson was ranked by 247Sports as the 14th-best quarterback in the SEC two years ago, a rating he used for fuel.

“I definitely used it as motivation,” he said. “My mom and family members always send me the rankings and also tell me, ‘Hey, always remember each and every day you step in the weight room, always have this in the back of your mind to push you and make you work harder.’ ”

Sanders, whose rushing yardage last season was second in the SEC behind Judkins’ 1,567 yards, was asked if he was the best running back in the SEC.

“I’m not even going to answer that question,” he said. “I’m good. I’m not worrying about any other back. I just feel like I’ve got goals in front of me and other backs do as well. The goal is to win as a team.”

While they didn’t want to rank themselves, both players offered thoughts on coming back together.

“I like us. I like us,” Sanders said. “But we’re not really worrying about that right now. I feel like whatever you put in you’re going to get out.”

Jefferson said he understands the roles he and Sanders must play.

“It just boosts everybody’s confidence to be able to work even harder to also just be that guy that the team can count on, that guy that in clutch situations they can count on,” he said. “He can be in the game and deliver for the team. It just boosts everybody’s confidence level, motivation. Just overall a great thing to have on the team.”

Pittman noted Jefferson has had to adapt to a change at offensive coordinator with Dan Enos back in the same position he held from 2015-17. He said he thinks Jefferson is going to fit well into the new systems.

“His extra study off the field has gone through the roof,” Pittman said. “I think he believes in Dan. I know Dan believes in him as well as I do.

“I think it’s going to be best season he’s had. Whether we run him quite as much as we have in the past, I don’t know that. Maybe we throw the ball a little bit more than with him carrying it. We have to keep him healthy.”

Sanders told the SEC Network he and Jefferson might be one of the best and most overlooked quarterback-running back duos in the country.

“Oh yeah, I’d definitely say that,” Sanders said. “I feel our name is not on a lot of billboards, but like I always say, the time is going to come. We’re not just worried about each other. It comes down to worrying about the team to win.”

The Razorbacks went 7-6 last season, two fewer wins than they amassed the season before. Pittman and the players understand more is expected from them after the rebound to 9-4 in 2021.

“We had to get some things fixed,” Pittman said. “We had a very good offseason. We lost four games last year by nine points. Ended up winning seven games.

“We have a lot of situational football to get fixed. We’ve worked on it. I’ve worked on myself.”

Jefferson said perfecting the small details was the route for Arkansas to not repeat a disappointing season.

“That’s the main thing it came down to last year,” he said. “We lost games by two points, three points, stuff like that. So perfect the small details and control the control-ables.”