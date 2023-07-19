Golf course rezoning in Fayetteville fails to get enough votes to pass City Council

FAYETTEVILLE -- A request to rezone land to build homes and amenities near Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club failed to gain enough support to pass the City Council.

Council members voted 4-3 Tuesday to support rezoning the land. However, the request needed five affirmative votes to be approved, and the council is missing one member since Sonia Harvey resigned at the end of last month. Mayor Lioneld Jordan declined to cast a vote, so the request failed.

The golf club, near Dead Horse Mountain and Goff Farm roads, partnered with Riverwood Homes on the request. The property has been the subject of several rezoning requests over a number of years.

The proposal would have rezoned about 113 acres of the site that has 205 acres overall. About 95 acres, mostly in the center of the property, would have been rezoned as a neighborhood conservation district, which is a single-family zone allowing up to 10 units an acre.

About 18 acres, toward the northwest corner of the site near the main roads, would have been rezoned for community services. Community services is a mixed-use zoning district allowing a variety of residential uses and eating places, shopping and offices.

Robert Rhoads, attorney representing Riverwood Homes and the golf club, offered the council a bill of assurance that would have limited development. The neighborhood conservation portion of the land would have been limited to no more than 350 single-family lots. The community services portion would have been limited to 50 single-family homes, with no multifamily, gas stations or drive-thrus allowed, and 5 acres reserved for commercial land use.

Rhoads said 134 estate homes could be built on the property without the rezoning. He said approval of the request would instead provide the city comparably affordable homes in a variety of styles and sizes.

Mark Marquess, president of Riverwood Homes, said his company's plan to develop the property would help alleviate some of the area's existing flooding problems. Denying the rezoning will push working-class residents outside the city limits, he said.

"This is one of the last areas we've been able to find to look at affordable housing and doing a full mix of uses," Marquess said.

Seventeen residents spoke to the council about the request. Most were neighbors who said the existing infrastructure in the area cannot support hundreds of additional homes. They spoke of inadequate roads, frequent flooding and limited water and sewer line capacity.

Neighbor Patty Cavanaugh said cars frequently get stuck because of flooding in the area. She said additional amenities would be great, but there are no sidewalks in the neighborhood to get to them.

"I do believe these infrastructure issues need to be considered and hopefully addressed before we put any more strain or any more hardship on the citizens who already live in the area," Cavanaugh said.

Council members Sarah Moore, Scott Berna, Sarah Bunch and Holly Hertzberg voted to support the rezoning.

Berna said he understood the infrastructure challenges in the area, but many of them could have been worked out during the development phase of the project, he said. Houses likely will sell for $500,000 or more if built under the current zoning, he said.

D'Andre Jones, Mike Wiederkehr and Teresa Turk voted against rezoning.

Wiederkehr said he had concerns about the cost to taxpayers to upgrade the infrastructure in the area if the rezoning were to pass. The issues happened because of incremental growth over years, and the developer should not be on the hook to do the work, either, he said.

"I am cautious and extremely hesitant given what I fear is a major price tag for the taxpayers of the city of Fayetteville," Wiederkehr said.