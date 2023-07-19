Entertainment group details plans for a $2 billion theme park, resort in northeast Oklahoma

Plans for a $2 billion theme park and resort in northeast Oklahoma, about 50 miles from Northwest Arkansas, were announced Wednesday.

The 1,000 acre American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be located west of Grand Lake on Route 66, according to a news release. It first phase, a recreational vehicle park with cabins, is slated to open in the spring of 2025, with the theme park and resort expected to open sometime in 2026.

“At the crossroads of the heartland, Oklahoma is an attractive location for a family entertainment destination,” American Heartland Chief Executive Officer Larry Wilhite said in a statement. “The state’s business-friendly approach and innovative partnership efforts have helped make this possible. We look forward to bringing unforgettable generational experiences to Oklahoma.”

American Heartland is an affiliate of Branson, Mo.-based Mansion Entertainment Group, LLC., a performing arts, animation and studio brand, according to a release. The project will be privately funded according to Kristy Adams, senior executive vice president of marketing and sales for American Heartland.

The planned 125-acre theme park will include rides and six “distinctly American lands” for guests to visit. Attendance projections for the theme park and resort are 4.9 million annually. A 300 room hotel is also planned as part of the development. The operation is expected to employ more than 4,000.



