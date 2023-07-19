Heat waves scour Mediterranean

MILAN -- Officials warned residents and tourists packing Mediterranean destinations on Tuesday to stay indoors during the hottest hours as the second heat wave in as many weeks hits the region and Greece, Spain and Switzerland battled wildfires.

In Italy, civil protection workers monitored crowds for people in distress from the heat in central Rome, while Red Cross teams in Portugal took to social media to warn people not to leave pets or children in parked cars. In Greece, volunteers handed out drinking water, and in Spain they reminded people to protect themselves from breathing in smoke from fires.

"Heat waves are really an invisible killer," Panu Saaristo, the emergency health team leader for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said during a Geneva briefing. "We are experiencing hotter and hotter temperatures for longer stretches of time every single summer here in Europe."

The new heat wave in several parts of southern Europe is expected to persist for days. The U.N. weather agency said that temperatures in Europe, amplified by climate change, could break the record of 119.8 degrees Fahrenheit set in Sicily two years ago.

As concerns grew that the extreme heat would cause a spike in deaths, civil protection volunteers distributed reusable water bottles at 28 popular spots in Rome. Authorities also encouraged visitors and residents to take advantage of the Italian capital's distinctive public drinking fountains, hundreds of which are located in the city's historic center alone.

Civil protection volunteers identified four people deemed to be suffering from the heat, but none of them were in serious condition, according to Giuseppe Napolitano, Rome's civil protection director.

In Cyprus, health authorities confirmed that a 90-year-old man died over the weekend and six other older adults were hospitalized after all seven suffered heatstroke at home last week as temperatures surpassed 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

Heat records are being shattered all over the world, and scientists say there is a good chance that 2023 will go down as the hottest year on record, with measurements going back to the middle of the 19th century.

Temperatures above 104 F were forecast to persist not only in the Mediterranean, but across North America, Asia and North Africa.

















"These are not your normal weather systems of the past. They have arrived as a consequence of climate change," John Nairn, senior extreme heat adviser for the World Meteorological Organization, said. "It is global warming, and it's going to continue for some time."

Nairn noted a sixfold increase in simultaneous heat waves since the 1980s, "and the trend line isn't changing."

Countries are taking steps to protect the public's help during the sweltering summer of 2023.

In Greece, a second heat wave is expected to hit Thursday, and temperatures as high as 111 F were expected in parts of central and southern Greece by the end of the week.

Three large wildfires burned outside Athens for a second day. Thousands of people evacuated from coastal areas south of the capital returned to their homes Tuesday when a fire finally receded, after they spent the night on beaches or in hotels and public facilities.

Most of Spain is under alert for high to extreme heat, with forecasts calling for peak temperatures of 109 F in areas along the Ebro River in the northeast and on the island of Mallorca. Spain is also dealing with a prolonged drought that has increased concerns about the risk of wildfires.

Some 400 firefighters assisted by nine water-dumping aircraft labored to extinguish a wildfire that burned for a fourth consecutive day on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands. Authorities said a perimeter was established around the blaze, but it remained active.

In Switzerland, some 150 firefighters, police, troops and other emergency teams backed by helicopters fanned out Tuesday to fight a wildfire that engulfed a mountainside in the southwestern Wallis region, evacuating residents of four villages and hamlets in the area.

In a report Monday, the World Meteorological Organization said a committee of experts has verified the accuracy of Europe's all-time heat record: the 119.8 F temperature reached Aug. 11, 2021, in Sicily. A full report has not yet been published.

Information for this article was contributed to Dana Beltaji, Derek Gatopoulos, Joseph Wilson, Menelaos Hadjicostis, Trisha Thomas and Frances D'Emilio of The Associated Press.