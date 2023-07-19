DEAR HELOISE: Years ago, I inherited my mother's dresser scarves. Most were hand-embroidered, and most are rather nice, even after all these years. I noticed that the top of my refrigerator gets rather dusty, so I use one of these dresser scarves to protect it against dust by laying the scarf over the top of my fridge. I can easily remove it, wash it and iron it. I then place it on the bottom of a stack of dresser scarves and put the next one on top on the refrigerator.

-- Jane D.,

Gresham, Ore.

DEAR JANE: What a wonderful way to repurpose a beloved heirloom in a new and useful way.

DEAR HELOISE: I love carrots, but sometimes forget they're in the vegetable bin in the refrigerator. As a result, they wilt, and that's just money wasted. Is there some way to un-wilt a vegetable?

-- Sarah M.,

Englewood, Fla.

DEAR SARAH: Yes, there is a way to un-wilt your vegetables. To un-wilt vegetables, soak them in a quart of cold water, mixed with 1 or 2 tablespoons of white vinegar. Then, place in the refrigerator until the vegetables have regained a firmer texture.

DEAR HELOISE: Whenever I buy a packet of cookies, I save the crumbles in the bag and then transfer them to a sealed glass jar. They make delightful toppings for ice cream or pudding.

-- Lisa R.,

Marinette, Wis.

DEAR HELOISE: If there is one thing I am known for, it's my cakes. I often bake cakes for parties and other special occasions. Rather than use toothpicks to hold up the cling wrap, I use straws. I cut a straw into about five short pieces and place them upright in the icing. Then, I drape cling wrap over the straws. Toothpicks often poke through the cling wrap, but straws do not.

-- Connie N.,

Abilene, Texas

DEAR HELOISE: When you buy a pie crust that's ready-made, such as a graham cracker crust, it has a plastic cover that can be used as a lid over the pie when it's made. Be sure to clean that plastic cover before you use it. Since it was once exposed to store dust and other people's hands, you just never know what is on there. Better to be safe than sorry.

-- Lois J.,

Lima, Ohio

