Husqvarna to close Nashville factory

Husqvarna plans to close its Nashville factory by the end of 2024, the company said in a news release.

About 650 people work at the facility, the company said. Husqvarna makes lawn mowers, trimmers, gardening tools and chainsaws.

The closing process will take place over about 18 months. Husqvarna will provide job transition options for employees and job placement support services, according to the news release.

"The Arkansas Department of Commerce is committed to working with Husqvarna and community leaders to minimize the effects of this unfortunate decision to discontinue operations in Nashville," Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald said. "The Department of Commerce, including the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, will be mobilizing to assist workers who are affected and offering resources and job training to get them back in the workforce.

"Nashville, Arkansas has all the components companies are looking for: available real estate, an experienced workforce, and a favorable business climate. We recognize the significant impact this decision will have on the lives of these employees and their families and helping them will be our top priority," McDonald said.

Husqvarna closed its facilities in De Queen and Shreveport in 2017. At that time, the De Queen-based warehouse employed 18 people. The facility had employed more workers before then, when it was a production site, the Texarkana Gazette reported.



