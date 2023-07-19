Imboden charter school will move

The Imboden Area Charter School in Lawrence County, one of the state's oldest open-enrollment charter schools, is planning a change in its address.

The state's Charter Authorizing Panel on Tuesday approved the small school's plan to leave its location at 605 W. Third St., in Imboden to operate out of the former Black Rock High School building, 207 Saint Joseph St., in Black Rock.

The Black Rock School District merged with the Walnut Ridge School District in 2006 to form the Lawrence County School District.

Plans for the new, larger location, which comes with a cafeteria and athletic facilities, now goes to the Arkansas Board of Education, probably in August, for a final decision.

Matthew Wells, director of the 62-student charter school for kindergarten-through-eighth grades, told the state charter panel that the new site and its features -- owned and recently refurbished by the city of Black Rock -- will better serve students and likely generate an enrollment increase.

Imboden Area Charter School has an enrollment cap of 150 students.

The new site is no more than a dozen miles away from the current campus, but the school won't be in as close competition -- as it is now -- to the Sloan-Hendrix School District campus, Wells said.

The school will continue to provide transportation to students. It currently runs a 55-mile bus route, picking up and dropping off students from the Imboden, Black Rock, Ravenden, Powhatan, Walnut Ridge, Pocahontas and Hoxie communities, Wells said in response to questions from the panel.

Monthly expenses total as much as $4,200 for the school's current site, which would increase to about $5,000, including utilities, with the new site. For an increase of $800, the charter school would get double its space, Wells said. The city of Black Rock is also offering the services of a school resource officer to the charter school.

Additionally, Wells told the panel the school is expanding its teaching staff from four to five teachers as a way to make classes smaller for more individualized instruction and to raise student achievement. Currently the school has a state-issued letter grade of a high D, Wells said.

The one feature of the charter school that won't be changed with the move will be the Imboden Area Charter School name.

"We've had the same name for over 20 years and I would hate to degrade that," Wells said. "I myself have put 19 years into the place. It would hurt me to see the name go away."

The state Charter Authorizing Panel is made up of state agency leaders and interested citizens. Matthew Sutherlin, Arkansas Departent of Education coordinator of special programs, is the panel's new chairman.