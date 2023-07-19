Patrick Devitt of Chicago described "a very, very big piece of equipment" after an emergency evacuation slide fell off a United Airlines Boeing 767 and landed in his backyard near O'Hare International Airport, causing no injuries except damage to his roof.

Andrea Boyd of the European Space Agency said a barnacle-encrusted cylindrical object the size of a small car that washed up from the Indian Ocean on a remote Australian beach is thought to be the remains of an Indian rocket that launched a satellite.

Charles Smith of the Antioch, Ill., police called it "a traumatic event for our community" as carnival rides were shut down at the Taste of Summer festival after a 10-year-old boy was thrown from his seat aboard the Moby Dick ride and seriously injured.

Mark Grenon and his two sons went on trial in Miami on charges of conspiring to defraud the U.S. in selling $1 million worth of a toxic industrial bleach, labeled a "Miracle Mineral Solution" for covid-19, through their online Genesis II Church of Health and Healing.

Arnie Wensinger of In-N-Out Burger said the chain refuses "to become the vaccination police for any government" amid an outcry after it announced that it will ban workers from wearing masks in most of the states where it operates.

Edward Caban, a New York City transit officer's son who joined the Police Department as "a young Puerto Rican kid" at a time when "the top bosses ... didn't really look like me," was sworn in as commissioner, the first Hispanic to lead the department.

Paul Atwood of Oregon's wildlife department said it was an unusual occurrence when a cougar climbed onto Haystack Rock off the coast of Oregon, but the big cat ultimately abandoned the craggy formation and allowed for the popular Cannon Beach to reopen to visitors.

Mark Montero, founder of LCG Auctions, said "We are thrilled to be a part of this fantastic record breaking sale" after a first-generation 4GB iPhone sold for $193,373, almost 380 times the original price of $499 from its debut in 2007.

Kevin Connor of the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California said efforts to stop sea otter 841, a 5-year-old female, from interacting with people have failed, "and now we've got an otter ... that is very bold," to the point that it's wresting surfboards away from surfers and charging kayakers off the coast of Santa Cruz.