Ivy Center tour visits schools, cultural sites

The Ivy Center for Education (ICE) toured several colleges and universities while on the 2023 College Tour/Cultural Experience Trip, June 14-21. It was the first tour since the covid-19 pandemic, and the host hotel for the tour was in Atlanta.

Twenty-three scholars attended the trip with nine chaperones, including members of the Ivy Center board of directors, President Mattie P. Collins, Executive Director Patricia Berry, and Secretary Patricia Richard. Other chaperones included Damiccah Robertson, Virginia Hymes, Chanta Pulliam, Brandun Flannigan, Calvin Thomas, and Dr. Karl Walker.

While on tour Thursday, June 15, scholars toured three colleges and universities. Female scholars and female chaperones toured Spelman College which is the oldest historically Black college for women in America. It was founded in 1881. It has a 76% graduation rate. Male scholars and male chaperones toured Morehouse College, the largest men's liberal arts college in the United States. Its distinguished alumni include Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Julian Bond. Scholars toured Emory University founded in 1836 by Methodists and named after John Emory, an American Methodist bishop.

Friday, June 16, scholars and chaperones traveled to Montgomery, Ala., and toured Alabama State University, which was founded in 1867 in Marion, Ala. It is one of the nations' oldest institutions located in the birthplace of the modern civil rights movement.

Monday, June 19, scholars and chaperones toured Georgia Institute of Technology. It is a top 10 public research university that develops leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

Tuesday, June 20, scholars and chaperones toured Fort Valley State University, a public historically Black university in Fort Valley, Ga. Fort Valley State University is the state's 1890 land-grant university. It was established in 1895 as the Fort Valley High and Industrial School. In 1902, William Merida Hubbard founded the State Teachers and Agricultural College in Forsyth that, in 1939, merged with the Fort Valley school to become Fort Valley State College. It became Fort Valley State University in June 1996.

Wednesday, June 21, scholars and chaperones toured Tuskegee University a private, historically Black university in Tuskegee, Ala., that was founded in 1881 by Lewis Adams, a former slave, George W. Campbell, a former slave owner, and Booker T. Washington, a teacher at Hampton Institute, The school started as the Tuskegee Normal School for Colored Teachers in a one-room shanty near a church, with thirty adults as the first class. It became one of the nation's most outstanding institutions of higher learning, with a mission of service to people and education of the whole person. It was also the home of scientist George Washington Carver and the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of African American pilots who fought in World War II. The campus is a National Historic Site by the National Park Service.

Scholars received several cultural experiences while visiting two museums in Alabama. They visited the Equal Justice Initiative's Legacy Museum, which provided a comprehensive history of the U.S. with a focus on the legacy of slavery. It is situated on a site where enslaved Black people were forced to labor in bondage. The museum offers an immersive experience with cutting-edge technology, world-class art, and critically important scholarship about American history. They also visited the Equal Justice Initiative's National Memorial for Peace & Justice, which is a national memorial to commemorate the Black victims of lynchings in the U.S. It is intended to focus on and acknowledge past racial terrorism and advocate for social justice in America.

In Atlanta, scholars toured The National Center for Civil and Human Rights museum, which is dedicated to the achievements of both the civil rights movement in the U.S. and the broader worldwide human rights movement. Scholars were able to read and hear important facts about the Civil Rights Movement in the United States. They also toured The Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park, where they visited the gravesites of Dr. King and wife Coretta Scott King, the eternal flame, reflection pool and the King Center.

Participants attended church services on Father's Day, Sunday, June 18, at Ebenezer Baptist Church where U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock serves as pastor. After service, several people with Pine Bluff roots came over to greet the scholars and chaperones. On Sunday evening, scholars and chaperones enjoyed the annual Ivy Center Family Dinner at the Cheesecake Factory located at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, Ga. Scholars also had fun at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, World of Coca Cola, and the Georgia Aquarium. The last evening of the tour was spent at Urban Air and Trampoline Park in McDonough, Ga., a courtesy of Dr. Kenneth and Deidrea Collins.

Collins took Walker on his first college tour when he was a senior at Pine Bluff High School in 1997 under the direction of another program and then had the honor of taking him again as a chaperone along with two of his children on the ICE 2023 College Tour. "I'm so happy to see that our parents understand the importance of exposing scholars to colleges and cultural experiences at an early age," she said.

ICE Scholar Lea Williamson, a rising junior from Berkeley, Calif., left from the Atlanta airport on an educational trip to Japan to join scholars from her community. Lea's mom is a graduate of Pine Bluff High School.

Another highlight was finding out that ICE Scholar James Ento, a rising junior and athlete at Pine Bluff High School, raised his ACT score by three points.

The scholars were required to write in their journals each day about the colleges and cultural sites that they toured. They took quizzes each day and at the end of the tour, they had the opportunity to be rewarded.

Flannigan announced the winners of the 8th Annual College Tour Quiz Bowl Competition and Oratorical Debate sponsored by Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter. Jatwan Wells, John Thompson, John Richardson, and Gwendolyn Robinson each won $25. The Quiz Bowl winners were: first place ($100), Christopher Carlock; second place ($50), Alala Bugg; and third place ($25), Jessica Parker. The Emerging Leader of Tomorrow $100 prize was awarded to Kennedi Scaife.

Rising seniors on the tour were: Chandler Blunt, Alala Bugg, E'Layah Jones, Malachi McDonald, John Thompson, Zric Washington, and Jatwan Wells from Pine Bluff High School; John Richardson from White Hall High School, and Kennedi Scaife from eStem High School.

Other participants: Ivan Armour, Christopher Carlock, James Ento, Sinez Herring, Bryan Madden, Ryan Madden, Dylan Parker, Jessica Parker, Addisyn Richard, Gwendolyn Robinson, X'Zaevium Sims, Karl Walker Jr., Victoria Walker, and Lea Williamson.

The Ivy Center for Education expressed its gratitude for a grant from the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame and donations from Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, Inc./Delta Omega Omega Chapter, First Sisters Outreach, Inc., Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, Juan and Tanya Williams, Dr. Kenneth and Deidrea Collins, attorney Keidra Burrell, Shunika and Betty Mosley, Torii and Katrina Hunter, Mayor Shirley Washington, Saracen Casino Resort, state Representatives Vivian Flowers and Kenneth Ferguson, Go Forward Pine Bluff, parents, friends, and all community partners who helped to make the 2023 College Tour and Cultural Experience a great success.

ICE also gave its thanks to the Arkansas Minority Health Commission for mask and hand sanitizer, trip photographer Damiccah Robertson, Amahni Tyler/Facebook team, and other Ivy Center board members: Vice President Jeff Pulliam, Treasurer Chandra Griffin, Technology Director and College Tour evaluator Marguerite Flannigan, Future Engineers Coach and UAPB HBCU Med Track Site Director Dr. Sederick Rice; and ACT Boot Camp coach Charity Smith-Allen. Transportation was provided by Little Rock Coaches, A.C. Crosley, bus driver. Housing for the tour was provided by Home2Suites Perimeter of Atlanta.

For more information on ICE: email Mattie Collins at kencol1@msn.com or mattie1908@gmail.com ; or Patricia Berry at Pberry867@gmail.com; or follow the Ivy Center for Education on Facebook, Instagram and visit Ivycenterforeducation.com.